Keke Palmer’s boyfriend Darius Jackson has been dragged across the timeline but it appears that the Nope actress isn’t necessarily sweating his comments. Shortly after Usher serenaded Palmer on stage, Jackson expressed his disapproval toward her outfit choice. And while her fans piled onto the commentary online, Palmer, herself, didn’t acknowledge his viral tweets. “I wish I had taken more pictures but we were running late! I am telling y’all right now, if you haven’t seen @usher YOU MUST GO!! HE WAS SO FABULOUS!!” she wrote alongside photos of her drip from that evening.

Although Jackson likely felt some type of way about Usher getting handsy with the mother of his child, the actress applauded the R&B star’s stage presence. In fact, she went as far as saying that Usher provided her with newfound inspiration as an artist. “Giving theater, Atlanta downnn, tips and tricks and just absolutely iconic. I was truly inspired as a performer. I whooped some ass in spades too! Where is that pic of us all together with the King himself?? @noraradd,” she added.

Keke Palmer’s Instagram post (see above) came shortly after Darius Jackson suggested that her outfit wasn’t appropriate for a mother. “It’s the outfit tho… you a mom,” he tweeted, leading ot a flurry of backlash. Still, he wasn’t deterred from his stance on Palmer dress, even as many accused him of being jealous toward Usher. “We live in a generation where a man of the family doesn’t want the wife & mother to his kids to showcase booty cheeks to please others & he gets told how much of a hater he is,” he added in a follow-up tweet.

He continued, “This is my family & my representation. I have standards & morals to what I believe. I rest my case.” However, fans quickly brought up a tweet from 2020 where he admitted that he projects his issues onto others when he begins to feel envious. “When I get insecure about myself, I start to divert my issues instead of acknowledging it,” the tweet reads. It seems that all of the backlash seemed to get under his skin and he eventually deactivated his account. Check out Keke Palmer’s response above.

