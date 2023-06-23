Fans probably knew what to expect going into Usher’s residency in Las Vegas, or so they thought. Yesterday a video surfaced on Twitter of Usher jumping into the audience and crowd-surfing in the middle of a song. While crowd-surfing isn’t anything unusual at a show Usher probably isn’t the first name you’d think of doing it. Usher is in the middle of a residency at the MGM in Las Vegas playing a number of shows in June and July. He’s also scheduled to return to the stage later this year for a further residency in October.

Earlier this month Usher performed at The Roots’ Picnic festival in Philly. Before his Sunday night set fans caught videos of him just walking around the festival. Fans went crazy around the singer as he made his way through the crowd during someone else’s set, much to his amusement. Alongside Usher, the festival roster included GloRilla, Lauryn Hill, Ari Lennox, City Girls, and more.

Usher Dives Into The Crowd

Usher is now CROWDSURFING in Vegas 😂pic.twitter.com/qQ6UBOmyFu — cj (@cjs_confessions) June 22, 2023

Last month Usher was asked about what his dream collaboration was and the answer was pretty surprising. His choice was the legendary film director and king of mobster movies Martin Scorsese. While he’s been in a handful of movies before his dream job would be collaborating with the Goodfellas director. In the same interview, he made sure not to get fans’ hopes up after a recent rumor. The singer confirmed that there was no plan to release a sequel to his classic 2004 album Confessions. Instead, he’s trying to look forward and come up with new ideas to pursue.

Usher’s last album came out back in 2016. Hard II Love was his 8th album and it debuted at number 5 on the Hot 100. He followed it up with a short collaborative project with Zaytoven called in 2018 called A. He dropped “GLU” his first new single of 2023 so far and his most recent new material back in March. What do you think of Usher crowd-surfing during his residency in Las Vegas? Let us know in the comment section below.

