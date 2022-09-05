residency
- MusicT-Pain Celebrates After Getting His Own Las Vegas ResidencyT-Pain has certainly deserved this.By Alexander Cole
- MusicUsher Reflects On His Career As Las Vegas Residency EndsUsher shared a resurfaced clip on Twitter from 2004 in which he discusses the idea of doing a Las Vegas residency.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher Breaks Down Into Tears During Final Las Vegas ShowThe last show of Usher's Las Vegas residency was an emotional one.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher Taps Nas To Perform With Him During Las Vegas Show: WatchNas stole the show during his guest spot on stage.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureUsher "Terrorist" Comments Continue As Charlamagne Calls R&B Star Out For Flirting With Multiple WomenHe's never beating those allegations.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicTiffany Haddish Hilariously Lusts Over Usher At His Show: WatchTiffany Haddish was seriously feeling Usher's performance.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicUsher Performs With Offset At His Paris Residency: WatchTwo southern giants meet up in Paris. By Zachary Horvath
- MusicBoosie Badazz On If Usher Tried To Steal His Girl: "Get Your A** Back!"If Usher serenaded Boosie's partner, he wouldn't let it slide.By Caroline Fisher
- GossipQuavo Pops Out At Usher's Show With Rumored New BooDid Usher have another "steal your girl" moment or does Quavo have nothing to worry about?By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUsher Crowd-Surfing During Las Vegas ConcertUsher isn't the first celeb that comes to mind when you think of crowd-surfing.By Lavender Alexandria
- Pop CultureUsher Gets Up Close & Personal With Kimora Lee Simmons During Las Vegas Residency: WatchThe Baby Phat designer previously starred in the R&B icon's "Nice & Slow" visual back in 1998.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicUsher Serenades Joe Budden's Girlfriend In Las VegasUsher performed for Joe Budden's girlfriend during his latest show in Las Vegas.By Cole Blake
- MusicUsher Serenades Kim Kardashian During Las Vegas ResidencyUsher serenaded Kim Kardashian during his latest show in Las Vegas.By Cole Blake
- MusicYung Miami Performs At Usher's Las Vegas ResidencyUsher brought out Yung Miami in Las Vegas.By Cole Blake
- Pop CultureKaty Perry Brings Out North West During Her Las Vegas Residency For Dance-OffThe "California Girls" singer hosted a dance competition on stage for her Firework Foundation, and Kim supported her daughter from the front row.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUsher Lets 21 Savage Sing "My Boo" During Vegas ShowThe Atlanta rapper was definitely a successful R&B singer in another life.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicUsher Announces 15 Additional Dates For Las Vegas ResidencyIf you missed your chance to get tickets to see the R&B star live, now's your chance to see him through October of this year.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- Pop CultureUsher Brings Tevin Campbell Out To Perform "Can We Talk" In Las Vegas: WatchTevin confirmed earlier this summer that L.A. Reid wanted Babyface to give the hit song to Usher instead of him.By Hayley Hynes