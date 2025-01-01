50 Cent's Las Vegas Residency Is Being Clowned Online After A TikToker Called His Show "Terrible"

We wonder how the artist will respond.

50 Cent is one of the most legendary artists in hip-hop, and he remains a pioneer when it comes to the genre. At this stage in his career, Fif could have easily ridden into the sunset, never to be heard from again. However, he has decided to continue working and performing for his fans. In fact, Fif currently has his very own Las Vegas Residency which has been going on for some time now. These residencies are a great way for artists to maintain a steady yet high income.

Overall, fans were pretty excited when they found out that 50 Cent was going to have his own show. Given everything he has done in his career, he certainly deserves this kind of accolade. Unfortunately, it would appear as though fans are not too fond of his new residency. Some criticisms of the show became apparent this week when a woman took to TikTok with some not-so-savory opinions of the show. As you can see down below, the woman was pretty scathing in her assessment.

50 Cent Gets Some Disappointing Reviews

While the performances sounded fairly authentic to the album versions, a lot of the criticism was dedicated to 50's lackluster stage presence. In the clip above, you can see that Fif typically just stands in one spot and bounces his hands up and down. There were numerous instances of this to the point where it actually became quite humorous. Having said that, some are now contemplating whether or not they want to check out the show in the future.