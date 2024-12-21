50 Cent Responds To People Calling Him A Diddy Hater Before Criminal Scandal

Fif was hating on Diddy long before the lawsuits.

50 Cent recently hopped on the Flagrant podcast with Andrew Schulz to talk about his love for comedy and even make some jokes about Schulz's Kendrick Lamar controversy. But those weren't the only laughs they had about a massive rapper, as the comedian also commented on how Fif has hated on Diddy for years, well before his current legal scandal. The G-Unit mogul made some jokes about how people are complaining about things he alluded to, but he also downplayed any sort of deeper knowledge by making it clear that he's just observant. Of course, he probably couldn't have predicted how things turned out.

To be fair, 50 Cent is usually quick to jump down a lot of people's throats, not just Diddy's. Recently, he clapped back at a Louisiana senator who thinks that the city should "pump the brakes" on 50's huge investments in Shreveport. "Sam Jenkins must not want things to turn around in Shreveport,” he captioned an Instagram post about the matter. “Who would not do a deal to wait for a imaginary deal to come? Or maybe he just lacks faith in me, what you think ?"

50 Cent Speaks On Being A Diddy Hater

So if you're ever on 50 Cent's bad side, he will make it incredibly clear. After all, he's making a whole documentary about Diddy's alleged misconduct. "It’s a difficult project because every day, there’s new accusations coming out, it’s new things that happened," he told GMA3: What You Need To Know. "So, it’s become an octopus, with so many powers and so many things going on. [...] No, [I didn't expect this], not this bad. Not this much stuff. I don’t think anyone could have anticipated this many accusations and things that have taken place."