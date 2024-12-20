50 Cent Calls Out Louisiana Senator For Shady Interview Comments

50 Cent thinks Louisiana Senator Sam Jenkin lacks faith in him.

50 Cent is certainly no stranger to throwing shade online, but recently, the mogul found himself on the receiving end. During an interview with Shreveport-Bossier City Advocate earlier this week, Louisiana Senator Sam Jenkin shared his thoughts on Fif taking Shreveport by storm. For those who don't recall, he opened G-Unit Studios Film and Television Studios there in April. He also held his Humor & Harmony Festival there this summer and more.

He's become the second-largest property owner in the area, pouring millions into Shreveport as part of a three-phase revitalization plan, per AllHipHop. He's also looking to implement housing and youth programs. Despite this, Jenkin has some concerns, urging the city to “pump the brakes a little bit" and "see what else is out there.” Unsurprisingly, these remarks didn't sit right with 50 Cent, who promptly took to Instagram to respond.

50 Cent Questions Senator Sam Jenkin

“Sam Jenkins must not want things to turn around in Shreveport,” he wrote. “Who would not do a deal to wait for a imaginary deal to come? Or maybe he just lacks faith in me, what you think ?” In another post, he revealed that he'd just purchased five new properties in the region, referencing Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech. "This is phase ll I just bought the Le hall building +4 other properties down town. It appears to be upsetting people, but I don’t understand why nothing was active. 🤔 Dr king said people from Shreveport were very peculiar! 😳" his post read.