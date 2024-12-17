50 Cent Suggests That Jay-Z Is Only So Successful Because Of Beyonce

This take is also getting under people's skin.

50 Cent is one of the biggest pot stirrers in the history of hip-hop, and right now, he's wielding a massive spoon. Recently, the G-Unit leader made an appearance on the FLAGRANT podcast with comedian Andrew Schulz and he had a hot take regarding another rapper. If you have been keeping up with the New York native lately, you know he's had a lot to say in regard to Jay-Z. It's been that way for a while now, but with his recent rape allegations in the headlines one way or another, Fif has been all over that. He claims that he doesn't have any real beef with Hov and that it's just competition.

However, with him constantly talking about him in a negative way or taunting him, it's hard to take his words at face value. So, what does 50 Cent have to say about the Roc Nation head honcho now? Well, it has to do with his success as a rapper and the number of awards he's got. He suggests that if Beyonce wasn't in the picture, then he would never be as big as he is today.

50 Cent Had The Whole Flagrant Panel Laughing At His Jay-Z Take

“When Jay signed his contract, the big one was with Beyonce. When he signed that contract, the marriage contract, he got trophies. Now those f***ing trophies came rolling in buddy. He started getting Grammys left and right," Fif posited. "If you look at his career, he had one. He got like 20 now," he added.