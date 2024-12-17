50 Cent's Defense Of Andrew Schulz Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud Has The Internet Riled Up

BYCole Blake559 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Syndication: Shreveport Times/The Times
The Humor &amp; Harmony Weekend: 50 Cent &amp; Friends Concert at the Shreveport Municipal Auditorium in Downtown Shreveport Saturday evening, August 10, 2024. © Henrietta Wildsmith/The Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
50 Cent says it was all in the name of comedy.

50 Cent sat down with Andrew Schulz on the latest episode of the Flagrant podcast, amid the comedian's ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. Discussing that topic, 50 brought up Schulz's controversial rant about being able to sexually assault the GNX rapper. In the wake of 50 making light of the situation, and even coming to Schulz's defense, fans on social media have not been happy.

“I’m a fan of your work, but I don’t understand what got into you that made you say you was gonna f##k Kendrick,” 50 said, before Schulz clarified that he said, "make sweet love." 50 then jokingly apologized for the misinterpretation: “Oh, sweet love. I registered for it f*ck. This is from years and years of trauma. This comes from abuse from the neighborhood that I grew up in.”

Read More: Top 10 Best Sneakers Of 2024

50 Cent & Kendrick Lamar Perform At Super Bowl 56

From left, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar, Dr. Dre, Mary J. Blige, 50 Cent, and Snoop Dogg end their performance during the Super Bowl 56 halftime show. © Albert Cesare/The Enquirer / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

From there, 50 discussed the backlash Schulz has been receiving for his rant. “For people to write petitions behind it, it’s crazy,” he said. “Look, I follow comedic culture. I watch the comedians. I enjoy them on another level. You are comedic. When I watch them [comedians], I look and I go, there’s no point that you could do something that actually damages what they’ve developed. Kat Williams can fight a 15-year-old kid that is his height and not do so well, right? It does no damage to Kat Williams. He’s still that guy."

50 Cent Jokes About Drake & Kendrick Lamar

Fans on social media still aren't happy with Schulz, regardless of 50's stance. When AllHipHop shared a clip of the comments on Instagram, one top response reads: "They’ll always find one of us who’s willing to Sellout." One more adds: "So…you bring the black rapper on the show to help ease the tension but it’s also the same rapper that’s been on press run in attempt to help the Toronto rapper last week…" Check out 50 Cent's interview with Andrew Schulz below.

Read More: Ice Cube Opens Up About His New Album “Man Down,” Legacy, And The Future Of West Coast Hip-Hop

[Via]

About The Author
Cole Blake
Cole Blake is a current staff writer at HotNewHipHop based out of New York City. He began writing for the site as an intern back in 2018 while finishing his B.A. in Journalism at St. John’s University. In the time since, he’s covered a number of breaking stories for HNHH. These include the ongoing YSL RICO trial, the allegations surrounding Diddy, and much more. His work also extends outside of hip-hop, having written extensively about a myriad of topics including politics, sports, and pop culture. He’s attended several music festivals to provide coverage for the site as well, such as Rolling Loud and Governors Ball.
...