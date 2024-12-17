50 Cent's Defense Of Andrew Schulz Amid Kendrick Lamar Feud Has The Internet Riled Up

50 Cent sat down with Andrew Schulz on the latest episode of the Flagrant podcast, amid the comedian's ongoing feud with Kendrick Lamar. Discussing that topic, 50 brought up Schulz's controversial rant about being able to sexually assault the GNX rapper. In the wake of 50 making light of the situation, and even coming to Schulz's defense, fans on social media have not been happy.
“I’m a fan of your work, but I don’t understand what got into you that made you say you was gonna f##k Kendrick,” 50 said, before Schulz clarified that he said, "make sweet love." 50 then jokingly apologized for the misinterpretation: “Oh, sweet love. I registered for it f*ck. This is from years and years of trauma. This comes from abuse from the neighborhood that I grew up in.”
50 Cent & Kendrick Lamar Perform At Super Bowl 56
From there, 50 discussed the backlash Schulz has been receiving for his rant. “For people to write petitions behind it, it’s crazy,” he said. “Look, I follow comedic culture. I watch the comedians. I enjoy them on another level. You are comedic. When I watch them [comedians], I look and I go, there’s no point that you could do something that actually damages what they’ve developed. Kat Williams can fight a 15-year-old kid that is his height and not do so well, right? It does no damage to Kat Williams. He’s still that guy."
50 Cent Jokes About Drake & Kendrick Lamar
Fans on social media still aren't happy with Schulz, regardless of 50's stance. When AllHipHop shared a clip of the comments on Instagram, one top response reads: "They’ll always find one of us who’s willing to Sellout." One more adds: "So…you bring the black rapper on the show to help ease the tension but it’s also the same rapper that’s been on press run in attempt to help the Toronto rapper last week…" Check out 50 Cent's interview with Andrew Schulz below.
