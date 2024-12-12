ScHoolBoy Q Hilariously Dismisses Andrew Schulz As Kendrick Lamar Feud Intensifies

ScHoolBoy Q is siding with Kendrick Lamar.

ScHoolBoy Q has shared some blunt thoughts on Andrew Schulz when asked about the comedian who has been criticizing his longtime collaborator, Kendrick Lamar. When asked for his thoughts on Schulz, ScHoolBoy simply remarked, "He's white," before walking away from the camera. A clip of the interaction has been circulating on social media since Wednesday night.

"Basically, that weirdos opinion doesn’t matter to him and the home team," one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter. Another added: "He responded like an irritated dad being told about some foolishness. How embrassing that is for Schulz."

ScHoolBoy Q Performs With Kendrick Lamar During Made In America Festival

LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 30: Recording artists Schoolboy Q (L) and Kendrick Lamar perform on the Marilyn Stage during day 1 of the 2014 Budweiser Made in America Festival at Los Angeles Grand Park on August 30, 2014 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jeff Kravitz/Getty Images for Anheuser-Busch)

Schulz has been discussing Kendrick Lamar on his Flagrant podcast since the rapper dissed him on his GNX track, "wacced out murals." At one point, he went on a tirade about being able to sexually assault Lamar. "I would make love to him and the only thing he could do is decide if it's consensual or not," he said. "That's the only thing he could do. If it's me and Kendrick, it's about physics. I don't even know if I'll get hard." During the latest episode, he accused him of paying fans to protest his upcoming comedy show.

ScHoolBoy Q Weighs In On Andrew Schulz

ScHoolBoy is far from the first person to criticize Schulz amid the feud. Matt Barnes, Meek Mill, O’Shea Jackson Jr., and more have called him out online. On the other hand, some have come to the comedian's defense. They include DJ Akademiks and Adam22, among others. Check out the video of ScHoolBoy Q's hilarious take on Andrew Schulz below.