ScHoolboy Q Announces Another Tour For "Blue Lips" Along With An Exciting Twist

BYZachary Horvath1073 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival
ScHoolboy Q performs on the Outdoor Stage during the first weekend of the 2017 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in Indio, California on Saturday April 15, 2017. Mandatory Credit: Omar Ornelas/The Desert Sun via USA TODAY NETWORK
"Groovy Q" is going on a limited world tour for his incredible comeback record.

After five long years of waiting, ScHoolboy Q came back with a fresh mindset and creative ideas for his next project. Following the announcement of BLUE LIPS, it quickly became a highly anticipated album to check out. The results were highly satisfactory and despite a ton of fabulous records since its release in March, it's remained an AOTY contender. Sadly, the GRAMMYs did it no justice, leaving it out of the Best Rap Album category. But most fans are going to appreciate it anyway, and they should. It's Q's most personal, grown-up, and ambitious record to date with some of the best beat switches all year as well.

Just a few months later, the Oxymoron MC took his sixth studio effort on a unique tour called, Blue Lips Weekends. From the weekends beginning on July 18 through August 11, ScHoolboy Q hit up cities like Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, and more for 11 dates. The rare and shorter format wound up to be a success for the California rapper because he's doing something similar again. According to Pitchfork, ScHoolboy Q is heading back on tour starting on January 23 in Oakland.

Read More: Shannon Sharpe Hints At Second Bombshell Interview With Katt Williams

ScHoolBoy Q Might Have Some Bonus Tracks Coming For This Tour

This time, though, there's a different twist or two. Instead of staying state side, the "THank god 4 me" artist is going to take a couple of weeks off in between. That will allow him to recuperate for the international performances which will see him head to Germany, France, Netherlands, and England. Blue Lips! Got New Songs... Tour will span nine dates in total and based on the name of it, that might be the second special thing with this trek.

"Blue lips…new songs and new sHows," Q wrote. "New songs" could potentially mean we get some bonus tracks from this era of ScHoolboy Q. Of course, that then leads to a possible deluxe of BLUE LIPS which we could receive any time before, in the middle, or after the tour. This is all speculation, but it is certainly an exciting thing to think about.

Read More: Jeannie Mai Accuses Jeezy Of Harassing Her With "Oppressive" Subpoena

[Via] [Via]

About The Author
Zachary Horvath
Zachary Horvath is one of the Music Freelance News Writers at HotNewHipHop and has held that title since August 2023. Prior to this position, he held another freelance gig covering local high school football, girls and boys varsity basketball, in addition to recapping Cleveland Cavaliers games remotely. He's taken the previous experience and used it to become a jack of all trades at HotNewHipHop. Zach has thoroughly enjoyed tackling some of the trending topics in sports, with a larger focus on hip-hop and pop culture. Some of those include Bronny James's draft stock, a multitude of angles swirling around the Drake and Kendrick Lamar beef, as well as Diddy's arrest and lawsuits. Separate from the headlines that everyone wants to hear about, he was fortunate enough to help spread Zaytoven's current thoughts at the time around mid-December in 2023. Even though being able to give his expertise on these stories is fulfilling, being able to share his passion for releases trumps that ever so slightly. Having the chance to express his excitement indirectly about what he thinks our readers should be checking out/revisiting grows his passion for writing that much more.
...