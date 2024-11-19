ScHoolboy Q Announces Another Tour For "Blue Lips" Along With An Exciting Twist

"Groovy Q" is going on a limited world tour for his incredible comeback record.

After five long years of waiting, ScHoolboy Q came back with a fresh mindset and creative ideas for his next project. Following the announcement of BLUE LIPS, it quickly became a highly anticipated album to check out. The results were highly satisfactory and despite a ton of fabulous records since its release in March, it's remained an AOTY contender. Sadly, the GRAMMYs did it no justice, leaving it out of the Best Rap Album category. But most fans are going to appreciate it anyway, and they should. It's Q's most personal, grown-up, and ambitious record to date with some of the best beat switches all year as well.

Just a few months later, the Oxymoron MC took his sixth studio effort on a unique tour called, Blue Lips Weekends. From the weekends beginning on July 18 through August 11, ScHoolboy Q hit up cities like Chicago, Dallas, Seattle, and more for 11 dates. The rare and shorter format wound up to be a success for the California rapper because he's doing something similar again. According to Pitchfork, ScHoolboy Q is heading back on tour starting on January 23 in Oakland.

ScHoolBoy Q Might Have Some Bonus Tracks Coming For This Tour

This time, though, there's a different twist or two. Instead of staying state side, the "THank god 4 me" artist is going to take a couple of weeks off in between. That will allow him to recuperate for the international performances which will see him head to Germany, France, Netherlands, and England. Blue Lips! Got New Songs... Tour will span nine dates in total and based on the name of it, that might be the second special thing with this trek.