Top5 Claps Back At Kanye West For Starting Beef With The Game

Kanye West is feuding with people he never thought he'd feud with before, whether because they used to be friends or because they weren't even in his orbit. His recent beef with both The Game and Top5 represent those different circumstances respectively. For those unaware, Ye called out the Drake affiliate and Toronto rapper for allegedly threatening him, and the West Coast MC commented positively under a picture of the two Canadian lyricists. This led the Chicago artist to blast Chuck Taylor on Twitter as well, calling it quits on his work for Game's The Documentary 3. Unsurprisingly, it didn't take long for Top to respond.

"@ye don't make me call @theoneandonlyhonzo he's still in Japan," Top5 wrote amid Kanye West and The Game's rift via an Instagram Story post. The Compton native had his own words to say on the matter. "N***a you asked me did I know Top5, I said yea.." he tweeted. "You said he was threatening you & I asked you if you wanted me to reach out to him.. you again said 'YEA.' So I hit Top5 & tell him to let it go.. out of respect for me, he agreed.. I texted you to tell you it was done & you changed ya number n***a!!!"

Why Did The Game Diss Kanye West?

"F#CK you & yo maybachs little [ninja emoji]..." The Game wrote to Kanye West via an Instagram comment. "I'll be back in LA in a week, come get em yo self!!!! I ain't never asked yo weird a%% for nothing & when you gave me the cars, I said you ain't have to & I was good but you insisted. Then you hit me with the 'you ain't never gotta worry bout nothing ever in your life, I owe you for being the only solid [ninja emoji] outta everybody. Got my number but won't call like a man & address a situation you asked me to fix. P***y!!!!!!! Nobody on earth weirder than these industry [ninja emoji]'s."

It seems like this all partly stems from Kanye West's beef with the 6ix God, and by extension, Top5. Meanwhile, The Game is cool with Drake even if he took a relatively neutral stance during the Kendrick Lamar battle. But Ye's expectations of loyalty and his mischaracterizations in this situation caused him to lash out at his former collaborator.