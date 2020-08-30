kanye west drake beef
- RelationshipsJulia Fox Talks Dating Drake & YeIn a recent interview with Andy Cohen, the Milan native suggests she did go on a date with the "God's Plan" artist.By Isaac Fontes
- MusicKanye West Responds To Drake's Diss On "Circo Loco"Drake suggests he only linked with Ye for the Larry Hoover Benefit concert because of J. Prince. By Aron A.
- GossipDid Drake Send A Peace Offering To Kanye West?Drake appears to have sent something to Kanye West, according to a post-and-delete from an OVO producer, prompting speculation they could be squashing their beef. By Aron A.