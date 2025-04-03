Kanye West Claims Drake Brutally Turned Down "Bully" Intro But Hopes They Make An Album

There are no two hip-hop artists with as complicated, messy, and ironic of a relationship as former collaborators Drake and Kanye West. They will always play a large background role in each other's careers, even when they might not want anything to do with each other. Most recently, Ye spoke on their bond while joining DJ Akademiks' livestream, claiming that Drizzy rejected the intro to his new album Bully. In addition, the Chicago artist revealed his belief that he and the 6ix God will do a collab album by the time their careers end, which would certainly be a grand finale to their saga.

"You know I sent 'Preacher Man' off Bully, the intro, to Drake first?" Kanye West said of his inconsistent rival. Then, DJ Akademiks asked what happened afterwards. "He just, like, he said something like, 'Aw man, I don't mean to spoil your dreams' or some s**t. I don't know, he just did his thing and s**t. I think before it's all said and done, I'll do an album on him," Ye replied. But how did we get to this point?

Kanye West Drake Beef

For those unaware, you might be able to trace Kanye West and Drake's beef all the way back to around 2011, when the latter's dominance inspired the former to link up with Jay-Z for their Watch The Throne collab album. Since then, they maintained a healthy (albeit petty) competition which yielded a few more collaborations and rifts before things really took a turn in 2018. This was during the Pusha T beef, and a few years later, things evolved into full-on attacks during the 2021 battle between Donda and Certified Lover Boy.