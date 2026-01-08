It's been over a year since Young Thug was released from prison. Regardless, he's still dealing with his fair share of legal drama. Back in August, for example, Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker dismissed a civil forfeiture lawsuit. At the time, it was reported that the rapper would get back some of the personal property that was seized in the YSL RICO case as a result. The property in question includes roughly $150K cash, various luxury cars, and some expensive jewelry.

"I think that the court has no option under the case law and under the statute but to grant this dismissal, so the dismissal is granted," the judge declared.

Deputy District Attorney Jeff DiSantis went on to criticize her decision. “We are perplexed that Judge Whitaker dismissed the case based on a timeline requested by defense counsel and a date the court set for trial,” he stated. “We are evaluating the case now for possible appeal considering that strange procedural history.”

Just a few weeks later, the state of Georgia filed an appeal in an effort to reverse the ruling.

Young Thug filed a motion to dismiss the appeal, and recently, that was granted. Now, per documents shared by @ThuggerDaily on Twitter/X, the state must return his property by 5 p.m. tomorrow (January 9).

News of Young Thug's latest legal win comes amid ongoing speculation about the performer's relationship with Gunna. The two of them were once close friends and collaborators, but that all seemed to change a few months after they got locked up.