BY Caroline Fisher
LAS VEGAS, NEVADA - OCTOBER 26: Young Thug performs on stage during ComplexCon 2025 at the Las Vegas Convention Center on October 26, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by David Becker/Getty Images for Complex)
By January 9 at 5 p.m., the state of Georgia must return roughly $150K cash, various luxury cars, and some expensive jewelry to Young Thug.

It's been over a year since Young Thug was released from prison. Regardless, he's still dealing with his fair share of legal drama. Back in August, for example, Fulton County Judge Paige Reese Whitaker dismissed a civil forfeiture lawsuit. At the time, it was reported that the rapper would get back some of the personal property that was seized in the YSL RICO case as a result. The property in question includes roughly $150K cash, various luxury cars, and some expensive jewelry.

"I think that the court has no option under the case law and under the statute but to grant this dismissal, so the dismissal is granted," the judge declared.

Deputy District Attorney Jeff DiSantis went on to criticize her decision. “We are perplexed that Judge Whitaker dismissed the case based on a timeline requested by defense counsel and a date the court set for trial,” he stated. “We are evaluating the case now for possible appeal considering that strange procedural history.”

Just a few weeks later, the state of Georgia filed an appeal in an effort to reverse the ruling.

Do Young Thug & Gunna Have Beef?

Young Thug filed a motion to dismiss the appeal, and recently, that was granted. Now, per documents shared by @ThuggerDaily on Twitter/X, the state must return his property by 5 p.m. tomorrow (January 9).

News of Young Thug's latest legal win comes amid ongoing speculation about the performer's relationship with Gunna. The two of them were once close friends and collaborators, but that all seemed to change a few months after they got locked up.

Gunna is rumored to have "snitched" on Young Thug, which he denies. Young Thug, on the other hand, has admitted that their relationship will never be the same. Last month, fans saw a glimmer of hope after 21 Savage took to Twitter/X to ask them to squash the beef once and for all. "F**k the streets," he said in part, a phrase Young Thug later tweeted on its own.

