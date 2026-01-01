Uncle Murda Targets Young Thug, Diddy & More In “Rap Up 2025”

Uncle Murda's annual rap up has finally arrived, and so far, it looks like it hasn't disappointed. In it, the New York artist spits about some of the biggest moments in hip-hop of the last year. Of course, this includes Diddy's sex trafficking trial and sentencing. The song also features bars about Netflix's 50 Cent-produced docuseries that dropped in December, Sean Combs: The Reckoning.

"Then that documentary dropped on Netflix called The Reckoning / When he heard that sh*t drop he probably dropped to the ground / 50 the definition of kick a n***a while he down / Documentary was diabolical / It ruined you / They try to say you made Biggie pay for his own funeral," he raps.

Uncle Murda's rap up also touches on the audio of Young Thug allegedly speaking to authorities about Peewee Roscoe that leaked in August, along with his various prison phone calls that leaked.

What Did Uncle Murda Say About Young Thug?

"N****s call a Young Thug a snitch, and it's all his fault / Even though what he said in that precinct, they get used and caught / Now he feelin' like Gunna, awkward as f*ck / He ain't rappin', he was in that precinct talkin' too much," he raps.

"Rap Up 2025" also features bars about Cardi B having Stefon Diggs' baby, Ja Rule getting jumped at a Brandy & Monica show, 50 Cent's beef with Big and Lil Meech, and much more. As expected, listeners have a lot to say about all of this and are sharing their thoughts on social media.

"I’m just glad uncle murda knows that we still expect him to clock in on the 1st of each year," one Twitter/X user says. "What Uncle Murda said about thug and gunna… but he’s right," another claims. Someone else writes, "Uncle Murda is part of the holidays just like Mariah Carey."