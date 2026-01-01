Rap Up 2025 - Song by Uncle Murda

Today (January 1), Uncle Murda finally dropped his highly anticipated end-of-year rundown, "Rap Up 2025." The track highlights some of the most notable moments in the world of hip-hop of the past year, and certainly doesn't disappoint. It features bars about Diddy's sex trafficking trial and sentencing, along with Netflix’s viral 50 Cent-produced docuseries, Sean Combs: The Reckoning. Uncle Murda even calls Young Thug out for his leaked prison phone calls, as well as the leaked audio of him allegedly speaking to authorities about Peewee Roscoe. He also mentions Cardi B’s beef with Nicki Minaj, Ja Rule getting jumped, Blueface’s return from prison, and much more.
Release Date: January 1, 2026
Genre: Hip-Hop / Rap
Album: N/A
Quotable Lyrics from Rap Up 2025
N****s callin' Young Thug a snitch, and it's all his fault
Even though what he said in that precinct, that get used in court
Now he feelin' like Gunna, awkward as f*ck
He ain't rappin', he was in that precinct talkin' too much