Uncle Murda References Sexyy Red, Young Thug & More On "Rap Up 2023": Stream

Other targets of the G-Unit MC were Gunna, Blueface, Donald Trump, Jamie Foxx, Will Smith, 1090 Jake, and so much more.

As is tradition at this point, Uncle Murda summarized a lot of pop culture and hip-hop's biggest events of the year on his new song "Rap Up 2023." However, in contrast to previous years, it looks like this is actually part one of three, the next of which will hopefully come in the near future. As such, we know that he has so much more to talk about when it comes to some of the last 365 days' biggest stories, perhaps over the same sample of Mary J. Blige's "All Night Long." Moreover, when it comes to the song, there's not a lot to say here. The beat is classic New York all the way and the G-Unit rapper's flows and delivery is a little choppy.

Still, that's understandable considering all the different topics that come up on the first part of "Rap Up 2023." Blueface, Chrisean Rock, Sexyy Red, Andre 3000's new album, Offset, Cardi B, Donald Trump, Jamie Foxx, Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Baby, and so many more get a mention here for their various headlines. There's also the Remy Ma and Papoose cheating drama, Keke Palmer's scandal with Darius Jackson, the Lizzo lawsuits, Boosie and T.I.'s relationship, and the list goes on. Not everyone's a fan of these cuts, but it's at least entertaining to hear these takes and the stories link together. The Brooklyn MC held no punches through controversial assessments and wild claims.

Uncle Murda's "Rap Up 2023": Stream

Meanwhile, he also hinted at fully diving into the Diddy accusations in the next parts of this installment. Kanye West's ghostwriter was still able to fit a lot into this track. Other celebrities include Da Brat, Megan Thee Stallion and Tory Lanez, Teyana Taylor and Iman Shumpert, Nicki Minaj and Elliott Wilson, etc. We won't spoil his observations. If you haven't heard "Rap Up 2023" yet, give it a listen on YouTube above and check out one of his many sets of analytically referential bars down below. Also, come back to HNHH for more hot music releases around the clock from Uncle Murda and the rest of the game.

Quotable Lyrics:
Blueface still saying that kid ain’t his,
He said Chrisean f***ed Offset in Cardi B's crib,
He really went to the Internet to go write that,
If it’s true, how you gon’ snitch on Offset like that?

