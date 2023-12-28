Uncle Murda Highlights Trick Daddy's "Clown" Jab In "Rap Up 2023" Teaser

Back in February of this year, Trick Daddy took aim at Uncle Murda for his annual "Rap Up" tracks. On his cooking show I Got My Pots, he accused the NYC native of exploiting other people's problems in attempts to go "viral." He also called him various names in the process. At the time, the artist found the rant hilarious. According to him, Trick Daddy was simply upset because he had called him a "coke head." Moreover, his response included a hashtag indicating that he'd be using the diss in the intro of his next "Rap Up."

"Viral is something that you do accidentally," Trick Daddy said. "Anybody that tries to go viral, you are considered, to me, as a clown. You’re a joke, you’re a fool, you’re a gimmick, you’re a fraud. You catfish. Viral is something that is supposed to happen accidentally unless you’re a content creator, unless you’re an actor, unless you a clown that do magic tricks.” He continued, referring to Uncle Murda as “the No. 1 clown for the last five years.” Now, Uncle Murda's next "Rap Up" is on its way, and as promised, includes part of Trick Daddy's rant.

Uncle Murda Unveils "Rap Up 2023" Preview

Earlier this week, Uncle Murda took to social media to tease the annual "Rap Up." He unveiled a new trailer, in which Trick Daddy's "clown" diss takes center stage. “We on the Countdown @trickdaddydollars on the intro #RapUp2023 @greatjohnmusic on the beat by the way,” he captioned the post. In the video, Trick Daddy is heard calling him “the No. 1 clown for the last five years.”

