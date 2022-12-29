We’re approaching January 31st. We survived another year filled with plenty of salacious headlines and jaw-dropping controversies. However, it’s difficult to keep up with each scandal that breaks out. That’s why Uncle Murda’s annual “Rap Up” is something we look forward to each year. He helps refresh our minds about all the f*ckery that occurred in the past 365 days.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – JANUARY 07: (EXCLUSIVE COVERAGE) Uncle Murda visits SiriusXM Studios on January 07, 2020 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, Uncle Murda shared a video where he rattled off a list of names included in his upcoming offering. Ye’s antics landed him high on Murda’s list, from losing his billionaire status to his beef with Pete Davidson. Tory Lanez’s conviction, as well as his father’s outburst in court, Future, Michael B Jordan, and Marcus Jordan also have segments dedicated to their 2022 antics.

After the clip, he shared a list of honorable mentions of 2022. Murda includes Drake, Diddy, Meek Mill, Charleston White, and other notable figures in his upcoming release. Murda will undoubtedly stir up controversy and face some heat for whatever he has in store for his upcoming release.

Will Smith’s Oscars moment and the YSL RICO case were also high on Murda’s list. Additionally, Uncle Murda pays homage to some of the rappers who passed away this year like PNB Rock and Takeoff.

Though Uncle Murda doesn’t release a ton of music, the annual “Rap Up” is something that we look forward to each year. Murda perfectly summarizes each and every headline that captured our attention while also facing a bit of backlash for his commentary surrounding said situations.

It seems like we could all expect to hear from Uncle Murda in the next few days. Keep your eyes peeled for “Rap Up 2022” and let us know who else should be mentioned on Uncle Murda’s next release.

Peep the video announcement of “Rap Up 2022” below and the full list of Honorable Mentions.