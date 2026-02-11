J. Cole Finally Responds To Cam’ron’s $500K Lawsuit

BY Caroline Fisher
J. Cole Responds Cam'ron Lawsuit
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JUNE 17: Rapper J. Cole performs onstage during 2023 HOT 107.9's Birthday Bash at State Farm Arena on June 17, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Paras Griffin/Getty Images)
Cam'ron filed a lawsuit against Universal Music Group and J. Cole last October over their collab, "Ready '24."

It's been a busy few weeks for J. Cole. Late last month, he dropped off Birthday Blizzard '26, a collection of four new freestyles. A few days after that, he finally unleashed his seventh and presumably final album, The Fall-Off. He then went on to announce his "Trunk Stop" tour, during which he will drive around the United States in his old Honda Civic and sell CDs out of it. On top of all of that, he's also currently wrapped up in a legal battle with Cam'ron.

Cam sued Cole and Universal Music Group in October of 2025. He alleges that he's owed approximately $500K in royalties from their Might Delete Later collab, "Ready '24."

Allegedly, he was asked to collaborate with the Dreamville rapper in December of 2021. He allegedly agreed under the conditions that he'd receive both credit and control over the final cut. Cam also allegedly wanted Cole to appear on a single of his, or on an episode of his It Is What It Is podcast.

J. Cole Denies Cam'ron Allegations
J Cole
J. Cole performs onstage during the 2021 iHeartRadio Music Festival on September 17, 2021 at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. EDITORIAL USE ONLY (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartMedia)

“Two years later, with Cole having refused to honor his agreement to collaborate with [Cam’ron] on either a single or on the podcast, Defendants nevertheless released [‘Ready '24’]... on the album Might Delete Later,” the lawsuit alleges.

Now, Cole's legal team has finally responded to the lawsuit, and they're calling cap.

“Plaintiff encouraged and blessed defendants’ use of his performance, as it was to his career benefit,” his attorney Christine Lepera alleges in a new filing, per Billboard. “It was only after the release of ‘Ready ‘24’ that he began to demand unreasonable conditions never agreed to by Cole, or an excessive fee inconsistent with industry standards for a featured performance, followed by the filing of this lawsuit without notice to publicly disparage Cole as leverage.”

At the time of writing, Cam'ron's lawyers have not responded to the filing.

