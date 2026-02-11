Geechi Gotti Arrested On Drug Charges In Ohio

It looks like 2026 is off to a rough start for Geechi Gotti, who was arrested in Butler County, Ohio, last week. Reportedly, the battle rapper is facing multiple drug possession charges and one failure to comply charge. The charges are tied to both schedule one and two substances.

According to WLWT, West Chester police stopped Gotti on Interstate 75 on February 5. During the traffic stop, an officer allegedly found roughly 3,000 stolen opioid pills. Allegedly, the pills were oxycodone, morphine, and Vicodin. He and three other men allegedly tried to flee the scene, including Tyrus Crew, Anthony Ellison, and Lequan Miller. Ultimately, however, officers were able to capture them within just a few minutes.

Bodycam footage from the ordeal captures some of the tense moments leading up to the arrest. “Get down on the ground right now! Get down on the ground!” officers shouted. “I will shoot you. Get your hands in the air!”

Geechi Gotti Preliminary Hearing

Geechi Gotti performs onstage at BET's Freestyle Friday: LA at YouTube Space LA on June 15, 2018 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Leon Bennett/Getty Images for BET)

At the men's preliminary hearing, Detective Kevin Burger of the West Chester Police Department detailed his alleged findings. “There was a large amount of pharmaceuticals in the car that looked like came straight from a pharmacy,” he alleged. “The drugs that were found were from a pharmacy called the Medicine Shoppe in Bellevue, Ohio. We believe cash was found as well that was taken from a pharmacy in Perrysburg, Ohio.”

"We're looking at over 10-15 thousand dollars worth of pharmaceutical drugs at least," the detective also alleged. "That's what it is to the pharmacy. That's not what it is worth on the streets, so we're talking about lots and lots and lots of pills."

Burger added that the men appear to allegedly "do this quite often." The group had been monitored by detectives since one of them landed at the Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport earlier this month.