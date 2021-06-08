geechi gotti
Music
Drake Will Appear At URL NOME XI Battle Rap Event
With Geechi Gotti and Rum Nitty set to do battle this at NOME XI this Saturday, Drake will be present to reward the winner with a $100k prize.
By
Mitch Findlay
Jun 08, 2021
