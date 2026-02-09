Nardo Wick Reportedly Arrested In Georgia

Jacksonville, Florida rapper and 2022 XXL Freshman Nardo Wick has been arrested according to a handful or reports. One of them comes from No Jumper and they share that he was taken into custody "a few days ago" in Georgia.
The source also says that Wick is currently in Forsyth County Jail "for being a fugitive from justice on a felony warrant." Overall, that's about all we have at our disposal right now as this news has just come to light.
No Jumper also appears to have his mugshot, which shows the 24-year-old giving a pretty blank stare. This entire situation raises a lot of questions. "When exactly was Nardo Wick arrested?" Or "What was the felony he committed that caused him to flee?"
These are just a couple that will potentially be answered within the next day or two at the longest. The last time Wickman was arrested came back in 2021 as a 19-year-old. Then, he was handcuffed for a concealed weapons charge.
What Was Nardo Wick's Last Project?
While this turn of events for the still rising talent is still unfortunate, his 2021 incident was maybe even a bigger blow. That year, Nardo Wick was on the fast track to stardom after a few hot singles such as "Me or Sum" with Future and Lil Baby. Of course, you can't forget about "Who Want Smoke??"
His efforts did land him a spot on that 2022 XXL Freshman list. But since then, things have slowed down considerably. He is still relatively active, though, last dropping an album in February 2025. WICK featured the likes of 21 Savage, Future, Southside, Lil Baby, and Sexyy Red.
Wick hasn't released anything since and there's a good chance it will be a little bit longer before we hear from him. Hopefully, though, it turns out to not be too serious of an arrest.