Nardo Wick Drops "Hold Off" EP Ahead Of Sophomore Album

Over the last few years, Jacksonville rapper Nardo Wick has been making a bit of a name for himself. He went viral in 2021 for his single "Who Want Smoke?" The track received a remix that featured appearances from 21 Savage, Lil Durk, and G Herbo. The remix peaked at #17 on the Billboard Hot 100, and has since gone multi-platinum. He followed up with "Me or Sum," a track with Future and Lil Baby. Though it did not perform as well on the charts as "Who Want Smoke," it has also become a multi-platinum single. His official debut album, Who Is Nardo Wick?, showed that Wick, then 19, had plenty of promise. Now, he's back with a new EP, his first project of any kind since his debut album (though he has released singles in the interim).