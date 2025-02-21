Nardo Wick Raps Like John "WICK" On His Sophomore Album

Nardo Wick gives off the impression that he's someone you don't want to mess around with, especially on WICK. That's the name of his sophomore album, which is also his first since his debut back in 2021. Who is Nardo Wick? was a success for the then teenage rising star out of Jacksonville. "Wicked Witch," "Me or Sum," "Dah Dah DahDah" and of course, "Who Want Smoke??" were all huge tracks. Despite the long wait for WICK, these tracks, as well as some features and spot singles, kept him more than afloat. While some might view him as 21 Savage copycat of sorts due to his monotone, emotionless delivery, he'll surprise you at times with his wit and creativity.
For example, "Beatbox" cleverly works in actual beatboxing into the instrumental. There are also some moments that made us laugh out loud. "She talk a lot, to shut her up, I put it in her throat / She a ba-a-a-d b*tch, real throat G.O.A.T." Then there's "A Lil Different," which ironically presents an unsuspecting instrumental from ATL Jacob. It's an R&B vibe with twinkly keys, shimmering tones and a boom bap-like beat. It's switch ups like these that help justify the 17-song tracklist. But if you are craving the more traditional dark and cold Nardo Wick, there's that in bunches that are of quality.
Nardo Wick WICK
WICK Tracklist:
