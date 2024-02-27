Nardo Wick Labeled "Boring" During "50 v. 1" For Refusing Liquor & Drugs

Nardo Wick says he doesn't need drugs to have fun.

BYCole Blake
Hot 107.9 Birthday Bash

Nardo Wick is the latest artist to appear on the YouTube series, 50 Women vs 1 Rapper. In doing so, he was labeled "boring" by one of the girls due to his refusal to drink alcohol or do drugs. At one point in the show, which features women interviewing rappers as prospective partners and voting “yes” or “no," a girl dressed in white asked Wick about his drug and alcohol consumption.

“Do you drink liquor?” the woman asked, to which Wick responded: “Nah, no, not really, it depends, like on occasion with my momma and sh*t. Like if she give me a shot, I’ll throw that, but no, I don’t drink for real.” She then asked: “With your momma? So when you out doing hostings and sh*t?" Wick answered: "No" and the girl replied: “Okay, so you just a boring a** n***a." She added: “I like a n***a that I can have fun with.”

Nardo Wick Performs At Rolling Loud

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - MARCH 05: Rapper Nardo Wick performs onstage during day 3 of Rolling Loud Los Angeles at Hollywood Park Grounds on March 05, 2023 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Scott Dudelson/Getty Images)

“You ain’t gotta do drugs to have fun," Wick argued during the segment. From there, they discussed having kids and the woman eventually voted yes to Nardo. The rapper previously discussed his sobriety during a 2022 interview with DJ Akademiks on the Off The Record podcast, revealing that he was around drugs from a young age. “I been around this sh*t my whole life since I can remember,” Nardo said. “I’m four or five, and my uncles cooking crack and I’m asking what that is… A circle of crack, and they like, ‘A grown-up cookie.’ It’s always been in me. My mom was really street, and my daddy was serving.”

Nardo Wick Appears On "50 Women vs 1 Rapper"

Check out Wick's appearance on 50 Women vs 1 Rapper below. Be on the lookout for further updates on Nardo Wick on HotNewHipHop.

[Via]

