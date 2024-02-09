Nardo Wick & Sexyy Red Meet Up For The First Time On Raunchy Banger "Somethin'"

Back in the first half of November 2023, Sexyy Red sent out a tweet to her fans asking them if they were ready for an upcoming collaboration. In that discrete message, she tagged Nardo Wick. That had fans assuming a track was coming at some point. Well, that time is today as Nardo has just dropped "Somethin'" and its accompanying visuals just hours ago.

We can only assume that part of the reason we got this song four months later had to do something with Sexyy giving birth to her second child. But, we are glad it is here because this track is one heck of a wild ride. This marks Nardo and Red's first song together, which is quite shocking, especially because of how well their styles mesh. "Somethin'" is all about being so obsessed with your partner that you can pick one reason why you feel that way.

Listen To "Somethin'" By Nardo Wick & Sexyy Red

The beat has a murderous Memphis-like sound with its dark piano keys. Nardo brings his monotone flow, something similar to a 21 Savage. The verses from both rappers complement each other well replacing some words in lines that are structured the same. It gives the feeling that they are talking about each other. Some of the bars are downright hilarious as you would expect from a Red collaboration. She raps, "Let him hit the coochie like, "Grrah, grrah, grrah."

What are your thoughts on this brand-new single, "Somethin'," by Nardo Wick and Sexyy Red? Is this his strongest single lately, why or why not? Do these two need to collaborate more often down the road? Do you think this is the start of an album rollout? Is his debut tape still in your rotation? We would like to hear what you have to say about all of this. With that in mind, be sure to leave all of your hottest takes in the comments section below. Additionally, always keep it locked in with HNHH for all of the latest news surrounding Nardo Wick and Sexyy Red. Finally, stay with us for the most informative song posts throughout the week.

Quotable Lyrics:

It's somethin' 'bout her super grippin', take a n**** breath

I want the cookies in yo' cookie jar, come and give me kiss (Mwah)

That 'oochie make a nigga sing, "La-la-la"

I got that 'oochie in a headlock (Yeah)

Run away (Yeah), won't get far (Yeah)

And I go to war 'bout it, fire, fire, fire, fire (Go Sexyy, go Sexyy, go Sexyy)

