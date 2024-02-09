Latto's TikTok With Ice Spice In The Background Wasn't Intentional, Former Alleges

Latto told her side of the story on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast this week.

Things between Nicki Minaj and Megan Thee Stallion have calmed down substantially since the rap divas dropped "Big Foot" and "HISS" respectively. The latter came first, calling out countless people in the industry who have used Meg's name for clout over the past few bumpy years in her personal life. The Queen of Rap took great offense to some of the young rhymer's bars, sending her spiraling on social media for hours before delivering her diss track to mixed reviews. Now, Latto and Ice Spice have picked up the torches from the other women, seemingly going back and forth with some new releases of their own.

Earlier this week, the Atlanta-based baddie appeared on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast, where hosts Wallo and Gillie da Kid wasted no time in asking Latto to spill some tea. "I did not do that on purpose," she alleged of a viral TikTok teasing new music that had Spice's "Pretty Girl" visual playing in the background. "But, f**k it," Latto continued, "You know what I'm saying?" In response, Gillie said, "She took it like you did it on purpose," prompting the 777 hitmaker to confirm that once the fuse was lit, she didn't see a point in holding back.

Read More: Funk Flex Sides With Ice Spice Amid Latto Beef, Considers Not Playing "Sunday Service"

Latto Addresses Ice Spice Drama in New Interview

"It wouldn't like that, swear to God," Latto told hosts, maintaining her initial innocence. "Mind you, I'm in Houston having a ball, leaving the club drunk as f**k. I'm like, let's make a lil TikTok to this song I like type s**t." The blonde beauty denied knowing that Spice's latest single was aimed at her before the redhead said it herself.

Read More: "Million Dollaz Worth Of Game" A Media Outlet And Not "Just A Podcast," Gillie Da Kid Argues

Femcee's Full Million Dollaz Worth of Game Episode

Have you tapped into Latto's full episode of Million Dollaz Worth of Game yet? If not, check it out above, and tune back in with HNHH later this weekend for more music/pop culture news updates.

