Latto Seems To Blast Ice Spice On New Single "Sunday Service" Amid Alleged Beef

Latto and Ice Spice's alleged beef is ramping up more and more by the week, it seems, with supposed back-and-forth shots. The newest entry in this saga is the former's brand-new single, "Sunday Service," on which she references the latter's recently released song "Think U The S**t (Fart)." "These b***hes corny, soon as monkey see, then you know monkey do," the 777 MC raps on the cut. "Do you rap or do you tweet? 'Cause I can't tell, get in the booth, b***h/ Stop all that motherf***ing yelling, h*e/ 'Cause I ain't buying what you selling, h*e/ Think I'm the s**t, b***h, I know it, h*e/ Jesus walked on water, I got ice boiling, though."

Of course, that last line about ice boiling is another pretty thinly-veiled comment about Ice Spice, or at least, that's what fans assume. There's the obvious chance that all these shots and references are just to lean into the narrative, and that they don't really have any real reason to beef with each other. Still, given how much femcee beef is based on loyalty these days, it's clear that Nicki Minaj has very different opinions on both. Regardless, Latto is clearly not coming to play with her new tracks, and the most important thing about these disses is that they've all been on pretty good records.

Latto's Alleged Ice Spice Diss On "Sunday Service"

Furthermore, this is also something that the teased visuals for "Sunday Service" suggested. By placing a black bar over many women's eyes in the background, including Ice Spice, Latto hinted at this being a diss record towards a lot of opponents. If nothing else, it's a very clever marketing strategy that gets us as fans immediately invested in deciphering potential disses. She probably knows that very well, and so far today (February 9), the only big shots that everyone's talking about are those seemingly referencing the Bronx rapper.

Nevertheless, we can't really tell where this beef will go from here, or if it's really that serious to begin with. After all, they're both enjoying a lot of career success right now that they could capitalize on and continue to develop. The Atlanta lyricist has a new collab out with Jennifer Lopez, which is huge for visibility, and Spice seems poised to make a big splash in 2024. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ice Spice and Latto.

