Latto Seems To Blast Ice Spice On New Single "Sunday Service" Amid Alleged Beef

The new cut includes what seems to be a reference to Spice's "Think U The S**t (Fart)," on which she also apparently dissed the "777" MC.

BYGabriel Bras Nevares
2023 Coachella Valley Music And Arts Festival - Weekend 2 - Day 3

Latto and Ice Spice's alleged beef is ramping up more and more by the week, it seems, with supposed back-and-forth shots. The newest entry in this saga is the former's brand-new single, "Sunday Service," on which she references the latter's recently released song "Think U The S**t (Fart)." "These b***hes corny, soon as monkey see, then you know monkey do," the 777 MC raps on the cut. "Do you rap or do you tweet? 'Cause I can't tell, get in the booth, b***h/ Stop all that motherf***ing yelling, h*e/ 'Cause I ain't buying what you selling, h*e/ Think I'm the s**t, b***h, I know it, h*e/ Jesus walked on water, I got ice boiling, though."

Of course, that last line about ice boiling is another pretty thinly-veiled comment about Ice Spice, or at least, that's what fans assume. There's the obvious chance that all these shots and references are just to lean into the narrative, and that they don't really have any real reason to beef with each other. Still, given how much femcee beef is based on loyalty these days, it's clear that Nicki Minaj has very different opinions on both. Regardless, Latto is clearly not coming to play with her new tracks, and the most important thing about these disses is that they've all been on pretty good records.

Read More: Latto Hits Ice Spice’s Home Of The Bronx For New Music Video Shoot, Fans React

Latto's Alleged Ice Spice Diss On "Sunday Service"

Furthermore, this is also something that the teased visuals for "Sunday Service" suggested. By placing a black bar over many women's eyes in the background, including Ice Spice, Latto hinted at this being a diss record towards a lot of opponents. If nothing else, it's a very clever marketing strategy that gets us as fans immediately invested in deciphering potential disses. She probably knows that very well, and so far today (February 9), the only big shots that everyone's talking about are those seemingly referencing the Bronx rapper.

Nevertheless, we can't really tell where this beef will go from here, or if it's really that serious to begin with. After all, they're both enjoying a lot of career success right now that they could capitalize on and continue to develop. The Atlanta lyricist has a new collab out with Jennifer Lopez, which is huge for visibility, and Spice seems poised to make a big splash in 2024. On that note, check back in with HNHH for the latest news and updates on Ice Spice and Latto.

Read More: Ice Spice Hits Pre-Grammys Gala Amid Alleged Latto Feud & Fanbase Clashing

  • Link Copied to Clipboard!
About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a music and pop culture news writer for HotNewHipHop. He started in 2022 as a weekend writer and, since joining the team full-time, has developed a strong knowledge in hip-hop news and releases. Whether it’s regular coverage or occasional interviews and album reviews, he continues to search for the most relevant news for his audience and find the best new releases in the genre. What excites him the most is finding pop culture stories of interest, as well as a deeper passion for the art form of hip-hop and its contemporary output. Specifically, Gabriel enjoys the fringes of rap music: the experimental, boundary-pushing, and raw alternatives to the mainstream sound. As a proud native of San Juan, Puerto Rico, he also stays up-to-date with the archipelago’s local scene and its biggest musical exponents in reggaetón, salsa, indie, and beyond. Before working at HotNewHipHop, Gabriel produced multiple short documentaries, artist interviews, venue spotlights, and audio podcasts on a variety of genres and musical figures. Hardcore punk and Go-go music defined much of his coverage during his time at the George Washington University in D.C. His favorite hip-hop artists working today are Tyler, The Creator, Boldy James, JPEGMAFIA, and Earl Sweatshirt.