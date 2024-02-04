Latto Performs With Jennifer Lopez On "SNL" & Curves Host Looking For Hug

Latto made a surprise appearance on last night's episode of Saturday Night Live. The Columbus rapper came out to perform her remix of "Can't Get Enough" with Jennifer Lopez. Furthermore, Latto also remained on hand to join Lopez and Redman in performing "This Is Me...Now". The track is the lead single from Lopez's upcoming semi-biographical film of the same name.

However, the whole thing ended with a slightly awkward moment as the cast (including a cameo from GOP candidate Nikki Haley, who had appeared during the cold open) came out for the goodbyes. Episode host Ayo Edebiri appeared to turn to Lopez and then Latto, appeared to look for a hug from both Lopez and Latto only to receive none. The rap trend continues as 21 Savage was also announced as next week's musical guest.

Ice Spice Takes Shots At Latto

Meanwhile, beef continues to brew between Latto and Ice Spice. During a Spaces AMA this week. while answering fan questions, Spice went off about Latto playing the music video for "Pretty Girl" in the background of a recent video. "Why am I in the back of your weak a-- snippet? I thought it was fake. I thought it had to be AI. Like be bold, but if you're going to talk about me, then talk about me. Why am I in the back of your weak a-- snippet?" Spice sounded off to the collection of shocked listeners.

This latest barrage from the Bronx rapper comes after she dropped "Think U The Shit (Fart)" in which she took direct shots at Latto. It's still unclear what caused the beef to initially kick off. However, fans immediately drew battle lines. Latto is yet to directly respond to both Spice's new single and the latest comments about the surprise cameo in her latest snippet. However, Latto was later spotted in the Bronx for a music video shoot. This was immediately taken as beef by fans given that the New York borough is Spice's "home turf".

