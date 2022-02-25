sunday service
- MusicLil Nas X Sends Latto Flowers After She Name Drops Him In New SongHe promised to never curve the rapper in reference to her new song.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLatto "Belly" Reference In "Sunday Service" Music Video Debated By FansLatto's neon-blue look has split fans online.By Ben Mock
- Music VideosLatto's "Sunday Service" Visual Takes Us On A Trip Through The BronxLatto's latest boasts production by Go Grizzly, Pooh Beatz, and Bankroll Got It.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicLatto Denies That Her New Song "Sunday Service" Is A Diss TrackMany fans see the track as a shot at Ice Spice.By Lavender Alexandria
- MusicLatto's TikTok With Ice Spice In The Background Wasn't Intentional, Former AllegesLatto told her side of the story on the "Million Dollaz Worth of Game" podcast this week.By Hayley Hynes
- MusicFunk Flex Sides With Ice Spice Amid Latto Beef, Considers Not Playing "Sunday Service"Funk Flex says he's "the president of the Ice Spice fan club."By Caroline Fisher
- MusicLatto Seems To Blast Ice Spice On New Single "Sunday Service" Amid Alleged BeefThe new cut includes what seems to be a reference to Spice's "Think U The S**t (Fart)," on which she also apparently dissed the "777" MC.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- SongsLatto's "Sunday Service": A Gospel of Authenticity and BoldnessLatto takes a jab at Ice Spice.By Tallie Spencer
- Pop CultureLatto's "Sunday Service" Dropping Friday, Single Might Diss Ice SpiceWill the second New Music Friday of February bring as much heat as the first?By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West's Sunday Service Serves Salmon & Steak On Autopsy-Style Tables With No UtensilsThe day before, Ye served his guest sushi on the bodies of naked models while celebrating his 46th.By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureKanye West's $2.2M L.A. Home Looks Abandoned In New PicturesNew pictures of the former Sunday Service and Donda Academy destination show its worn-down state after Kim and Ye split.By Gabriel Bras Nevares
- MusicDonda Academy Will Hold Auditions For Its Gospel ChoirDonda Academy will hold auditions on May 21 for its Sunday Service gospel choir. By Brianna Lawson
- Pop CultureKanye West Starts Dialogue About Black Progress With "The Future Month: Controlling Our Narratives"In a discussion with media, moguls, and movemakers, Ye speaks on the direction we should be headed in.By Taiyo Coates
- Pop CultureKanye West Enlists Artists, Athletes, and Cultural Icons For Black Future Month SpeechesYe dedicated an event to sharing Black Future Month aspirations.By Taiyo Coates