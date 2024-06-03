Latto Performs Remix Of "Sunday Service" With Megan Thee Stallion At Atlanta Show, Nicki Minaj's Barbz Swoop In To Trash It

There's a chance that Megan could chef up some disses for Nicki once again.

Megan Thee Stallion has been having a dominant 2024 so far and it is far from over. The Texas rapper is currently in the midst of her wildly successful Hot Girl Summer Tour, which kicked off a few weeks ago. Additionally, she just announced the release date and cover art for her third album Megan. The hyped project will drop on June 28 and is led by the explosive singles "Cobra", "HISS", and "BOA". Speaking of "HISS", that is another reason why is at her peak right now. Many declared that Nicki Minaj diss track as the better song that her rival's, "Big Foot". Now, Megan Thee Stallion and Latto are teaming up for a remix of the latter's "Sunday Service".

Fun fact, this is now the second new song and remix to be previewed during her worldwide trek. Not too long ago, GloRilla and Cardi B joined Meg onstage for a new version of "Wanna Be", which is out now. That track saw the Bronx native take some shots at BIA in what has now led to a heated back and forth. "Sunday Service" is similar in that it contains some disses for female contemporaries, with the biggest targets being Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice. With Latto getting Megan for this remix, there is a good chance we could see some blows being traded.

Latto & Megan Are Getting Major Hate From The Barbz

But before Nicki could potentially hop in the booth, her staunchest supporters, the Barbz, are coming in to give their two cents. As expected, they are tearing it apart online, especially under The Neighborhood Talk's post on IG. "Notice how they never link up until they get into it with Nicki Minaj😂😂", one user points out. "Nicki opps linking up for a flop song🦄", another chimes in. One hater goes a step further, saying, "Awwwwww look at Nicki sons". Have your popcorn at the ready, we could be in for another entertaining event.