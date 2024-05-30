GloRilla Announces Release Date For "Wanna Be" Remix With Cardi B & Megan Thee Stallion

It's already been a busy month for GloRilla, but regardless, the Memphis-born femcee has even more to come. Currently, she's making her rounds across North America alongside Megan Thee Stallion on the "Hot Girl Summer" tour, which was first announced in March. Last week, the duo took over Madison Square Garden, impressing their NYC audience with a very special guest.

Cardi B joined Glo and Meg onstage, performing hits such as "WAP." They even took the opportunity to announce an upcoming remix of their Ehhthang Ehhthang collab, "Wanna Be." Of course, the crowd went wild for Cardi's surprise appearance, and have been anticipating the exciting collab ever since. At the time, they told fans to "stay tuned" for the Cardi B-assisted track, though they didn't specify exactly when they could expect to hear it.

Read More: GloRilla Gets Accused Of Stealing Six Figures From Atlanta Investor

GloRilla's "Wanna Be" Remix Arrives On May 31

Today, however, Glo took to Twitter to unveil the upcoming remix's cover art and confirm its official release date. Fortunately, fans won't have to wait too much longer to hear it. "Y’all been asking for this so here it is!! Wanna be remix featuring @theestallion and @iamcardib coming THIS FRIDAY!!" she wrote. The cover art features cartoon versions of the trio rocking coordinating black fits, posing in front of a fence reminiscent of Glo's original Ehhthang Ehhthang artwork. For obvious reasons, fans can't wait to hear the new remix and are sounding off in her comments section.

"Song of the summer is here," one supporter writes. "We will be streaming," another says. Some are even hopeful that the remix will arrive alongside an accompanying music video featuring all three of the artists, though this is still unconfirmed. What do you think of GloRilla announcing a new remix of "Wanna Be" with Megan Thee Stallion and Cardi B? Are you looking forward to hearing it? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

Read More: Cardi B Pops Out For Surprise Performance, Teases "Wanna Be" Remix With Megan Thee Stallion & GloRilla

[Via]