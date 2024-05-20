GloRilla's Gospel Performance On Megan Thee Stallion's Tour Garners Mixed Reactions

Megan Thee Stallion Performs During The Hot Girl Summer Tour At The Target Center In Minneapolis
MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA - MAY 14: GloRilla performs at Target Center on May 14, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Astrida Valigorsky/Getty Images for Hot Girl Productions)

The tour has attracted the ire of many Barbz.

Rap fans have been breaking down Megan Thee Stallion's ongoing tour on a night by night basis. It started with a major debate over whether or not she was a "stadium caliber" artist. Her status was seemingly confirmed when she sold out more than a dozen stadiums before the tour even got underway. Megan haters have continued trying to criticize her tour online though, many inspired by her beef with Nicki Minaj earlier this year.

Now they're taking aim at GloRilla, who is also present on the tour. During a recent show she transitioned into her performance of "Yeah Glo" by covering Tamela Mann's "Take Me To The King." The video made the rounds online today where those same haters attempted to bash the performance. But in the comments of an Instagram repost of the video, many come to her defense. "Yall gone learn about playing with God" one of the top comments jokes. "Maybe She feels blessed and seeing that her name is hallelujah I could see how she would want to show a lil praise before preforming her song thinking about where she has come from ! Maybe she’s just giving him the glory the way she thinks fit," a comment in Glo's defense reads. Check out the full video and variety of reactions to it below.

GloRilla's Gospel Performance Divides Fans

During a recent performance on their tour, Meg and Glo upset the Barbz even more. That's because they invited Natalie Nunn on stage to dance alongside them. Nunn was famously mentioned in a joke from one of the songs on Nicki Minaj's newest album Pink Friday 2. Many fans jumped to the conclusion that Nunn's inclusion was a veiled shot at Nicki from Megan.

What do you think of GloRilla performing a gospel song as part of her set on Megan Thee Stallion's tour? Do you agree with the fans calling it a poor performance, or those coming to her defense for the unique choice? Let us know in the comment section below.

