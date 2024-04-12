GloRilla "Ehhthang Ehhthang" Review

GloRilla's latest mixtape, Ehhthang Ehhthang, carries a multifaceted message that resonates with the pulse of contemporary Hip Hop culture. Expectedly, the Memphis gem leans into her thick Southerness all through. As a result, the mixtape is a blunt journey through the sweltering streets and the unfiltered narratives of the South. Ehhthang Ehhthang is a nod to authenticity and a reminder that staying true to oneself is an art form.

Glorilla Keeps It A Buck

Straightaway, on “Yeah Glo!,” GloRilla flexes her lyrical muscles. She proclaims superiority over haters, flaunts her luxurious lifestyle, and delivers a hook that sticks like glue. Its unapologetic swagger becomes an invitation to join her in the spotlight. A definitive album opener, it sets the scene for the bold rap star. Moreover, GloRilla is also comfortable with her badassery. Take “Opp Sh*t” for example, a song about having to navigate love in hostile territory. Aggressive rap meets a hard-as-concrete beat, creating a concoction stronger than a four-horsemen drink. But the real gem? Her vivid storytelling keeps you on the edge, waiting for the next twist. It's an in-your-face ode to heartbreak, convention, and probably even familial loyalty. The former choir girl is keeping things 100, asserting her gospel truth.

Balancing Tradition And Innovation

Tracks like “All Dere” also pay homage to the golden era of Hip Hop. GloRilla's flow rides the beats like a seasoned surfer catching the perfect wave but she doesn't stop there. She sprinkles her lyrics with modern references -- Instagram flexing, crypto investments, and late-night Uber rides. It's both a wink to the past and a nod to the present.

Furthermore, it’s important to think of the mixtape as a time machine that transports listeners to sweaty dance floors, neon-lit alleys, and the raw energy of underground parties from the late 90s and early 2000s. The beats evoke memories of boomboxes, breakdancing, and boom-bap. But this isn't a mere throwback; it's a reinvention. On Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla takes the familiar and injects it with her own swag. By adding trap snares, distorted synths, and unexpected samples, the production boosts the album’s diverse sound. However, there's a flip side. Some beats lack cohesion. They stumble, unsure of their identity. It's as if they're caught between two worlds -- a nostalgic era and the trap-infused present. GloRilla, like a tightrope walker, navigates this balancing act as best she can though. She teeters on the edge, occasionally slipping into mediocrity but when she finds her footing, magic happens.

Collaboration And Chemistry

Collaborations play a pivotal role in the mixtape. Whether it's the undeniable chemistry with MoneyBagg Yo on “All Dere,” or the fierce energy alongside Megan Thee Stallion on “Wanna Be,” GloRilla thrives in partnership. These features were nearly magical, becoming a testament to the power of collective creativity. Unfortunately, though, not all of GloRilla’s guests shine this way on Ehhthang Ehhthang.

The mixtape includes a few other artists whose verses sometimes feel like obligatory pit stops rather than memorable collaborations. It's nothing much to worry about, however; GloRilla herself remains the undisputed star. Her lyrical prowess is a beacon: sharp, unapologetic, and dripping with Southern charm. She can rap circles around most, and she knows it. Her verses are a masterclass in assertiveness, she's definitely not one to play second fiddle.

On Ehhthang Ehhthang, GloRilla Touches All Bases

Throughout the album, GloRilla exudes energy. It's infectious, like a fever spreading through a packed club. The beats pulse, urging listeners to move -- whether they're in a dimly lit room or nodding along during their morning commute. But here's the paradox: while the overall experience is enjoyable, some individual songs fall into the "okay" category. They're like snapshots -- moments frozen in time, capturing the adrenaline rush but lacking depth.

Nonetheless, the club anthems to the introspective tracks, GloRilla paints a vivid picture of life's highs and lows. She doesn't shy away from the darker corners -- the love for drugs, the tangled relationships, and the late-night escapades. It's a raw exploration of human experiences, set against a backdrop of bass-heavy beats.

In the grand scheme, GloRilla's trajectory is more than promising. If she hones her production choices, curates features that match her intensity, and continues to elevate her craft, her full-length debut could catapult her to the next level. She's already among the best on CMG (Collective Music Group), and her star continues to rise. Ehhthang Ehhthang seems to be a mega-sized stepping stone, and it’s evidently just a glimpse of what's to come for GloRilla. So keep your eyes on the horizon, because this Memphis native is seeking to rewrite the playbook.

