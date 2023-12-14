GloRilla Responds To Fabolous' Criticism Of Women In Rap

During her recent interview with GQ, GloRilla responded to Fabolous' take on women in rap, which he shared on social media over the summer. According to him, there are plenty of female MCs well-equipped with powerful stories, but they're not necessarily promoted as much as they should be. He criticized the industry for pushing only one kind of female hip-hop when there's plenty to choose from.

“Love hearing the female rappers talking some real sh*t,” Fabolous wrote in an Instagram Story. “Women are so strong, have so many stories and perspectives that we need to hear in pure form. No disrespect to any of the female rappers out, but I think there’s only one style of female rap/hip hop being promoted, programmed, and looked at as successful now."

GloRilla attends the 2022 American Music Awards at Microsoft Theater on November 20, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Sarah Morris/FilmMagic)

GloRilla was asked about his comments, rolling her eyes in response to the question. “What men rap about? Killing, f*cking, robbing, cars, money,” she said. “Females rapping about the same sh*t,” she added. “But guess what? We're not killing. We're not in gangs. We’re not robbing. That's what men be doing. What we doing? We're sitting pretty, we're popping our sh*t, we're hustling, we're getting money. We f*ck, so we rap about what we do.” Clearly, the Memphis native wasn't feeling his comments. She hasn't let them deter her from staying busy, however, as she recently revealed that she's working on multiple projects simultaneously.

“I’m always workin’ on some new work,” she told NFL City Life earlier this month. “I’m workin’ on a project right now. Two different projects.” According to her one of the projects is a collab, though she's yet to announce who she's working with on it. The other project is her debut album, which listeners can't wait to hear. What do you think of GloRilla's response to Fabolous' criticism of women in rap? Do you agree with her take? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

