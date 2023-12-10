GloRilla's Juggling Two Upcoming Projects, "Always" Working On New Material

During a recent interview with NFL City Life, GloRilla revealed that she's booked and busy as of late, juggling multiple upcoming projects at the same time. According to the Memphis-born performer, she's always working on new material, ensuring that listeners always have something to look forward to from her. The projects she has on the way are pretty exciting, though she didn't share many details.

“I’m always workin’ on some new work,” she explained. “I’m workin’ on a project right now. Two different projects.” GloRilla continued, describing how one of the projects is a collab, while the other is her debut album. Fans, of course, can't wait to hear what the hitmaker has in store for them.

GloRilla On Her New Music

While the idea of her first full-length album is exciting enough, listeners also eagerly anticipate the collab, though they've yet to learn who GloRilla's teamed up with. There are a few fellow female MCs that she turned down in the past, however, as revealed by Hitkidd on X this week. According to him, a couple of high-profile rappers were interested in hopping on the remix of "F.N.F. (Let's Go)," and he had to make some tough calls.

"Nicki Minaj called me to get on the FNF remix," he wrote. "But I still went who I already had on it because I gave them my word. No cap, Cardi wanted to get on the FNF remix and I hit Meg up to get on there with her. I was tryna change the game and put the hottest women artists on one song! [... ] I fw Nicki’s artistry but I made a moral decision," he added. "Like I said I was trying to get everybody one song and change the game. I’ll have to get [the other remix] cleared , we have the video with Saweetie though. She showed us a lot of love which is why I still want to drop it. Hopefully we can drop it for the fans!" What do you think of GloRilla claiming that she's working on two new projects right now? Are you looking forward to hearing her upcoming music? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more updates.

