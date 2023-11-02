GloRilla’s Polaris Halloween Costume Proves She “Can’t Save These H*es”

GloRilla recently took to social media to show off her Halloween costume. This year, the hitmaker decided to dress up as Polaris, Marvel fans' favorite green-haired mutant and daughter of Magneto. She flexed the elaborate look in a series of new Instagram photos, complete with some comic book-inspired edits. "Halloween ain’t over till I say so," she wrote alongside several green hearts. While she certainly stunned in the emerald-colored fit, the rapper revealed that her costume actually had a deeper meaning than what meets the eye.

"I decided to be a supervillain today 'cause I don't save these h*es," she explained. "I'm not no motherf*ckin' superhero, b*tch the f*ck?" A cheeky speech bubble on one of her photos houses a similar message. "I rather be a super villain because I can't save these h*es!" it reads. The Memphis native's clever caption has scored her some major points for creativity in her comments section.

GloRilla Reveals The Meaning Behind Her Costume

Fans are glad to see the 24-year-old having fun with her spooky season festivities, especially since she's been wrapped up in some beef as of late. It all started when Kai Cenat dissed her track "Cha Cha Cha." The streamer's harsh words resulted in him getting blocked, which she later hinted at reconsidering after a few drinks. Things only got messier when DJ Akademiks got involved, siding with Cenat amid the feud.

"Glorilla is a F*cking Idiot," he wrote. "Glorilla is officially a GOOFY.. she said her and Kaicenat beef is some street sh*t lol.. This CHick is literally delusional…. Yo Gotti. deactivate her twitter." GloRilla was quick to fire back, however, calling the personality a "Pooh bear looking a** b*tch." What do you think of the message behind GloRilla's Halloween costume? Are you a fan of her Polaris look? Share your thoughts in the comments section down below, and keep an eye on HNHH for more news.

