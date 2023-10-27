GloRilla Has Adorable Reaction To Meeting Mike Tomlin: Watch

GloRilla recently got the chance to meet someone she's been a fan of for years - Mike Tomlin. In a recently shared video, the rapper linked up with the longtime Steelers head coach, practically running down a corridor to give him a big hug. As they try to swap introductions, Glo cuts Tomlin off to eagerly say "Yes, I know who you are". Just as quickly, Tomlin replied, "And I know who you are!" The video is just all kinds of heart-warming.

Despite being born and raised in Memphis, Glo apparently has big love for the coach who has led the Steelers since 2007. Tomlin is originally from Virginia but has an extensive coaching history. His coaching journey took him through VMI, Memphis, Arkansas State, and Cincinnati at the college level before he jumped to the NFL in 2001. After positional stints with Tampa Bay and Minnesota, Tomlin landed his first head coaching gig with the Steelers. Tomlin has won two Super Bowls - with the Buccs in 2003 and with the Steelers in 2009.

Read More: GloRilla Claps Back At People Claiming She Switched Up

Blueface Continues Rams Beef After Steelers Loss And Strip Club Debacle

Tomlin most recently coached the Steelers to a 24-17 win over the Rams. However, that has been overshadowed by a beef between rapper Blueface and the wife of the Rams' starting QB. Kelly Stafford voiced her displeasure over Blue turning a suite at SoFi Stadium into an impromptu strip club during last weekend's game. In particular, Stafford was upset that her children were exposed to the footage. Furthermore, she argued that Blue's antics violated the family-friendly nature of an NFL game.

Blue recently shot back on social media, calling Stafford a "Karen" and telling her that LA is his territory. "Somebody tell Mathew stafford wife I been in LA longer then her an Matt. I run this program yall just here to work an make a living when y’all retire an go back to yo nice life I’ll still be here in LA at the rams games I don’t care how you feel about it," the rapper said as part of a series of tweets attacking Stafford.

Read More: Chrisean Rock Calls Blueface & Jaidyn Alexis’ Engagement A “Publicity Stunt”

[via]