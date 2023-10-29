GloRilla Responds To DJ Akademiks Calling Her A “F*cking Idiot”

GloRilla has shot back at DJ Akademiks after he called her out for beefing with Kai Cenat. "Telly tubby looking ass bitch you never know what you talking about 😂😂😂. Stop speaking on millionaires b-tch. Akademics you or yo h-e can’t whoop me & I’ll put 100k on dat Pooh bear looking ass b-tch you got da right one dis time 😂😂😂. Mrs puff looking ass ho," Glo fired off in a series of tweets.

Akademiks had put her on blast after she mused about potentially unblocking Cenat. "Glorilla is a F-cking Idiot.. She really think Kaicenat is locked up. Her label must have humbled her stupid ass in realizing… Bih.. u aint bigger than the program.. and Kaicenat is valued way more than u. She tried to cop a plea to him but tried to diss me in the process. LMAO. Glorilla is officially a GOOFY.. she said her and Kaicenat beef is some street shit lol.. This CHick is literally delusional…. Yo Gotti. deactivate her twitter. @GloTheofficial ur a f-cking moron. LMAO. u have street beef with KAICENAT?" Akademiks fired off in a pair of tweets earlier today.

Read More: GloRilla Poses With J. Cole In The Studio Prompting Collaboration Rumors

Why Are Glo And Cenat Beefing?

Glo originally blocked Cenat after he criticized her song "Cha Cha Cha". However, in fairness, Cenat's critique was pretty harsh, with the streamer going as far as to say that he felt "betrayed" by the Memphis rapper's latest song. Additionally, on a recent Instagram Live, Glo even broke her silence on why she blocked Cenat. "Don't come on my Live asking me about nobody I done blocked. They blocked and they gonna stay there. You made your bed you gotta lay there," Glo told her audience.

However, Cenat later her own words against her. Cenat, still in the midst of his prison livestream, reacted in real time to Glo's remarks. In short, Cenat isn't looking to mend fences or build bridges. "You made your bed you better stay there. You made your bed, you better stay there!" Cenat hollered as his crew went wild behind him.

Read More: GloRilla Has Adorable Reaction To Meeting Mike Tomlin: Watch

[via][via]