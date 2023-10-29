GloRilla Poses With J. Cole In The Studio Prompting Collaboration Rumors

GloRilla appears to have a collaboration with J. Cole in the works after posing for a picture with the Fayetteville rapper in the studio. The post comes as GloRilla continues to work on her highly-anticipated debut album. She's been teasing the project for months, even predicting that it will top the charts upon release, back in August.

As for her photo opportunity with J. Cole, fans had a lot to say about the idea of a collaboration on social media. "They look…. Idk [crying emoji] like besties or siblings that argue a lot. This cute for some odd reason," one user commented on a post from Hollywood Unlocked. Another wrote: "If Drake can do a song with sexy red then it’s hope for Glo and Cole lmao."

GloRilla Performs At Coachella

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 16: GloRilla performs at the Coachella Stage during the 2023 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 16, 2023 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Coachella)

GloRilla's debut studio album will be her first project since her 2022 EP, Anyways, Life's Great. Several big singles supported the success of that effort including "F.N.F. (Let's Go)" with Hitkidd, "Blessed", and "Tomorrow 2" with Cardi B. Check out her picture with J. Cole below.

GloRilla Poses With J. Cole In The Studio

J. Cole is also preparing for the release of his own album, The Fall Off. He teased the project while appearing on Summer Walker's EP, CLEAR 2: SOFT LIFE, back in May. "I’m thinkin’ about ya/I heard you just had you another lil’ baby, congratulations/I hope you got through it with no complications/I find it amazing the way that you juggle your kids, the biz, the fame/The b*tches that’s hatin’, they sit around waitin’ for you to fall off, like the album I’m makin’," he rapped on the interlude, “To Summer, From Cole.” Be on the lookout for further updates on J. Cole and GloRilla's next albums on HotNewHipHop.

