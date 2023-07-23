twitter beef
- MusicDreezy Previews Diss Track After Exposing Jacquees For Allegedly Wanting Her Over Deiondra Sanders"You are my true love," Jacquees allegedly told his ex.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicIce Spice And Megan Thee Stallion Fanbases Begin Feuding Thanks To Barbz Stan AccountIs another beef for Spice about to start?By Ben Mock
- MusicNicki Minaj Seemingly Hits At Pardison Fontaine Infidelity Rumors In Latest Megan Thee Stallion ResponseUnprotected sex was the name of the game for Nicki's latest retort.By Ben Mock
- MusicLupe Fiasco Doesn't Accept Kid Cudi's Apology: "I Thought Him Apologizing Would Help, But It Didn’t"The beef is deep-rooted.By Tallie Spencer
- MusicMetro Boomin Likes Drake Shade Tweet Amid Beef RumorsBy Ben Mock
- MusicWestside Gunn Reacts To Travis Scott "Utopia" Collab Criticism"I’m crying my fly pretty a** all the way to the Grammys," Westside Gunn says.By Caroline Fisher
- MusicNLE Choppa Calls Blueface A "Clout-Chaser"Choppa asked why Blue was posting fight flyers for a bout he was challenged to.By Ben Mock
- MusicBlueface Still Wants NLE Choppa Fight But Claims Memphis Rapper Is Trying To Back OutBlue claimed Choppa wants to negotiate terms before the fight.By Ben Mock
- MusicFKA Twigs' End-Of-Year Photo Dump Earns Backlash From SwiftiesTaylor Swift's fandom are convinced the British singer made reference to "Famous."By Ben Mock
- MusicYoung Guru Hits Back At Dame Dash Theft Claims About JAY-ZGuru defended Hov with plenty of receipts.By Ben Mock
- MusicBlueface Challenges Soulja Boy To A FightBlue is evidently looking to elevate their pair's beef.By Ben Mock
- MusicChrisean Rock Threatens To "Whoop" Jaidyn Alexis, Blueface Calls Cap On Her ReceiptsBlueface claims that he and Chrisean "never linked" because he eventually changed his mind.By Caroline Fisher
- Pop CultureGloRilla Responds To DJ Akademiks Calling Her A "F*cking Idiot"GloRilla wasn't having any of Ak's beef today.By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureDJ Akademiks Blasts GloRilla Over "Goofy" Kai Cenat BeefAkademiks called the rapper a "f*cking idiot" and "delusional."By Ben Mock
- Pop CultureNicki Minaj & Cardi B's Subliminal Tweets Explained: ReportCould it all be a ploy to promote the rap divas' upcoming albums, or do they actually still have bad blood between them?By Hayley Hynes
- RelationshipsBlueface Disses Chrisean Rock's Teeth In Hateful Twitter Rant, She Claps BackAs Rock's due date nears closer, the comments her baby daddy is throwing her way only become more mean.By Hayley Hynes
- LifeAri Fletcher Is Annoyed By Strangers Asking Her For Money: "PLEASE STOP!""You got rich being a baby mama," one hater pointed out to Fletcher, though she had the perfect response for their attempted diss. By Hayley Hynes
- Pop CultureDoja Cat Lashes Out At Fans Calling Themselves "Kittenz" Amid J. Cyrus Drama"My fans don't name themselves s**t," Doja declared earlier this weekend.By Hayley Hynes