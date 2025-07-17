Nicki Minaj Deals A Low Blow To TDE's Punch Amid Fiery Callouts

Nicki Minaj Low Blow TDE Punch Callouts Hip Hop News
Feb 3, 2022; Los Angeles, California, USA; Rapper, Nicki Minaj attends the NBA game between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Los Angeles Lakers at Crypto.com Arena. The Clippers won 111-110. Mandatory Credit: Kiyoshi Mio-USA TODAY Sports via Imagn Images
Nicki Minaj hasn't let her foot off the gas when it comes to her attacks against SZA either, and we're sure the saga isn't over.

Nicki Minaj has been going ballistic on Twitter against many industry foes, which now include TDE president Punch and the label artist he formerly managed, SZA. You've probably already seen a couple of the exchanges online, but they are far from over.

On Thursday (June 17), the Trinidadian femcee took to Twitter to launch another pot shot at Terrence "Punch" Henderson Jr. amid her ferocious callouts, this time making fun of his weight. Previous criticisms against him included accusations of botting, alleged bullying and harassment online, and other alleged shots against her.

"Hey, this Justin Omg, Bieber????? No, THIS JUST IN:," Nicki Minaj began her Punch dragging. "TDE EXEC ALLEGEDLY WENT TO DR. NOW for his weight loss journey & they just called him & said it’s time to do the loose skin part now. Allegedly." She included a picture of the Top Dawg Entertainment executive in her tweet.

At the end of the day, there are a lot of different ways to interpret these shots from one camp to the other. But no matter what interpretation or perspective you subscribe to, we doubt this will go away anytime soon.

Nicki Minaj SZA Beef

That's also the case for Nicki Minaj's beef with SZA, which she continued via a series of new Twitter posts shading the singer. These also include more botting accusations and attacks on Solána's artistry and associations, which are their own ocean to wade through.

"Oh wait is that the lady that sang on black panther song? I LOVED THAT MOVIE!!!!" Minaj expressed. "Oh she used to sing in English? Oh ok. And she’s in her mid 40’s right? If not I need to see her birf certificate. Yall know she lies chi." "Hey it’s 30 Million listeners that miraculously vanished? [thumbs up emoji]," she added in another post.

All in all, we have no idea how this will all turn out, especially considering the breadth of the Young Money superstar's targets. Nicki Minaj also called out her issues with the people over at Roc Nation, specifically via accusations against Jay-Z and the agency's CEO Desiree Perez. It's a complex web, for sure.

