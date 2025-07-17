Nicki Minaj Takes Aim At SZA Once Again In More Scathing Posts

The 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" - Arrivals
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 05: Nicki Minaj attends the 2025 Met Gala Celebrating "Superfine: Tailoring Black Style" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 05, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for The Met Museum/Vogue)
Nicki Minaj's latest post comes in response to SZA leaking a text message of her asking for a feature back in 2020.

Nicki Minaj isn't letting up on SZA, continuing her barrage of scathing social media posts on Wednesday. This time around, she referenced the singer's contribution to the Black Panther soundtrack, for which she appeared on the hit song, "All the Stars."

"Oh wait is that the lady that sang on black panther song? I LOVED THAT MOVIE!!!!" she wrote on X (formerly Twitter). "Oh she used to sing in English? Oh ok. And she’s in her mid 40’s right? If not I need to see her birf certificate. Yall know she lies chi." In another post, she added: "Hey it’s 30 Million listeners that miraculously vanished?"

Her post comes after SZA leaked text messages from the rapper, in which she asked for a feature back in 2020. “Nicki. You absolutely know my music and what I contribute cause you’ve asked for features twice to no response . In addition to rapping my lyrics on feeling myself 'Cooking up the bass looking like a kilo?' Lol ur having a moment ..im not sure why but be blessed," SZA captioned the screenshot. In the text messages, Nicki introduces herself and explains that she's "got this hook I think [SZA] would be dope on."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Blasts Jay-Z For Allegedly Sabotaging Her Behind The Scenes

Why Are Nicki Minaj & SZA Beefing?

The social media war broke out when SZA wrote on X: "Mercury retrograde .. don’t take the bait lol silly goose." Seeming to interpret the message as a diss, Minaj replied: "Go draw your freckles back on bookie #JusticeForDemoree #DepositionPerez Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog." SZA then then clapped back: “I don’t give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping."

On Wednesday night, SZA attempted to move on from the drama and set her focus back on the Grand National Tour. "Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !!" she wrote, referencing the next concert.

Read More: SZA Exposes Nicki Minaj's Text Messages As Feud Rages On

