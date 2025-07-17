Nicki Minaj Claims Drake Originally Wanted Her On “Rich Baby Daddy,” Not SZA

In recent days, Nicki Minaj has thrown various jabs at SZA online, going after her appearance, career, and more.

Earlier this week, Nicki Minaj took to X with some harsh words for Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson. She accused him of bullying her, lying about her, and more after she allegedly turned down a business proposal. Amid her fiery rant, SZA hopped online with a vague message about not taking "the bait," which Nicki perceived as subliminal shade.

She didn't hold back in her response, immediately trashing the singer's appearance and career. "Go draw your freckles back on bookie," she wrote. "Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog..." In subsequent tweets, she called SZA "ugly," "dirty," and "musty," among other insults.

Fortunately, it doesn't look like SZA took any of this to heart. "I don't give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping," she fired back. "Lmao lemme go back to being calm shy and meek . Yall have blessed night ! See you tomorrow for night 2 Paris !!"

Read More: Nicki Minaj Calls On The FBI After MackWop’s Warning About SZA Beef

Nicki Minaj & SZA Beef

Nicki was far from done with her Twitter tirade, however. Today, she continued to criticize SZA in various posts. She even claimed that she was originally supposed to be featured on Drake's 2023 For All The Dogs track "Rich Baby Daddy" with Sexyy Red instead of the songstress. According to her, however, she ended up turning down the opportunity because she thought that a Drake collab would feel more special if it were to land on her own album, Pink Friday 2.

"I wonder if she know I turned down being on the 'shake dat a** for drake' song," Nicki said in part, as captured by Akademiks TV. "He wanted me & sexy on it. I still have the version of just drake & sexy. I said I want to wait for pf2 for me & him to do a dricki song so it felt more special. And now that silly goose still out here shaking dat a** for drake every day. After swallowing his balls. Allegedly. Oh Mza give it up."

Read More: Nicki Minaj Deals A Low Blow To TDE's Punch Amid Fiery Callouts

