In response to her recent feud with SZA, MackWop told Nicki Minaj, "Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did."

Nicki Minaj has been especially vocal on social media lately, and earlier this week, she set her sights on Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson and SZA. In a series of scathing tweets, she accused Punch of bullying her, and alleged that she has proof. She later suspected SZA of throwing subliminal shade, and proceeded to rip the songstress to shreds.

She dissed her appearance, her voice, her career, and more. "Sza if every song you’ve ever done vanished right now the music business wouldn’t even miss you," she wrote in part. "Btch what have you ever done besides yodel with auto tune that needed retuning? Boo im an icon. You’re not. The end."

Of course, the ordeal has earned big reactions from both fans and peers, including TDE affiliate MackWop. During a recent livestream, he issued a warning to the femcee, seemingly suggesting that she could end up in a similar position as Drake during his beef with Kendrick Lamar if she's not careful.

Nicki Minaj & SZA Beef

"Nicki, relax," he said. "Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did."

"These days ain't those days, respectfully ... I ain't gonna say nothing bad about Nicki," MackWop continued. "She's dope. I'mma just chill, peep the scene, 'cause it's all news to me right now. It is all news to me right now."

In response, Nicki shared a post about his remarks on X, simply asking, "Is this a threat ? @FBI." She went on to question if MackWop was allegedly threatening to hurt her, and to demand that the FBI investigate him immediately.

"@MackWop did you just threaten to harm me? @FBI I want this man investigated right away. He has ties to other ppl who’ve been a part of very shady business & is now threatening harm as well as admitting to a crime about someone else. Which boy was put in a blender? ... It seems to me that he’s talking about Tory recently being stabbed up in what many believe to be a set up. @fbi I’m ready to talk about everything I know. @CIADirector these thugs have gone way too far. They have now began PUBLIC THREATS due to their leaders feeling above the law," she alleged.

