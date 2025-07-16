TDE Affiliate MackWop Warns Nicki Minaj After Her Scathing Rant About Punch & SZA

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JULY 21: Mack Wop spins Isaiah Rashad's "The House Is Burning" album listening event at Two Bit Circus on July 21, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerritt Clark/Getty Images)
According to MackWop, Nicki Minaj could find herself in a position similar to Drake's if she's not careful.

Yesterday, Nicki Minaj hopped online to go after more of her music industry peers. She targeted Top Dawg Entertainment president Terrence "Punch" Henderson and SZA in particular. In a series of scathing tweets, she accused Punch of bullying her, and alleged that she has receipts to back up her claims.

"So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion," she alleged in part. "He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions— and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand."

Amid the tirade, SZA took to X to share a vague message about "Mercury Retrograde" and not taking "bait." It appears that Nicki assumed the tweet had something to do with her. She proceeded to go off on the songstress as a result.

Nicki Minaj & SZA Beef

In various tweets, she mocked the "Snooze" singer for her appearance, voice, past, and more. "I don't give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping," SZA fired back, though Nicki's rampage didn't end there.

Shortly after all of this, TDE affiliate MackWop issued a warning to the femcee during a livestream, making it clear that she could be playing with fire. "Nicki, relax," he began, as captured by Live Bitez. "Relax before you get put in the blender like your boy did." MackWop appears to be referring to Drake and his explosive beef with Kendrick Lamar.

"These days ain't those days, respectfully," he continued. "I ain't gonna say nothing bad about Nicki," he continued. "She's dope. I'mma just chill, peep the scene, 'cause it's all news to me right now. It is all news to me right now."

