SZA and Nicki Minaj weren't known to have issues prior to this exchange, but the latter went too far in the TDE artist's eyes.

Nicki Minaj's relentless Twitter barrage on TDE and Punch ultimately led someone to respond from their camp. That would be SZA, who defended her label and its boss from the Trinidadian femcee's scathing remarks. This is the latest rant from the Young Money superstar who has been targeting JAY-Z and Desiree Perez as of late.

But today, all eyes were on the West Coast rap-oriented imprint and its leader, TDE Punch. Nicki Minaj ripped him for allegedly bullying and harrassing her. "Lol. Yall remember that man from tde who kept bullying me on Twitter for no reason? We have the receipts. Lol. I never even responded to him. What was his name again, yall? Im going to give him a nickname. Ima call him 'Minus 30 million' from now on. #JusticeForDemoree."

She continued, "Me after I suck some good zik," she wrote under a photo of TDE Punch. "Guarantee you wouldn’t fight a man. We have every tweet of your incessant bullying, lying, & more. Your name was added to that sh*t list sh*tty drawers. Same thing that make you laugh make you…sh*t."

However, that wasn't all she allegedly had against him. In another tweet, she said, "So glad I have proof of being bullied by AND being lied on by a man PUBLICLY, on a platform I use for my JOB; after I rejected his business proposition on more than one occasion. He failed to disclose to the public that I had rejected his business propositions— and thereby acted in what appears to be retaliation purposefully used to cause financial damages & to engage in a smear campaign against the brand."

Nicki Minaj TDE Rant

Overall, this verbal attack seems a bit out of nowhere. A reason why she may have decided to go off like this is because of the label's January lawsuit from two anonymous women. The Jane Doe & Roe accused several employees at the collective of sexual assault and harassment. This is of course just speculation, though.

But as we said, this ticked SZA off greatly, leading her to respond and defend her label. As caught by Victor Baez of Club Ambition, the SOS singer started by saying, "Mercury retrograde.. don't take the bait lol silly goose." Then, Nicki hit back with, "Go draw your freckles back on bookie... Liar liar pants on fire. Sounding like a fkng dead dog..."

SZA replied, "I don't give a f*ck bout none of that weird sh*t you popping..." We will have to see how all of this plays out, but it looks we may be in for a slew of tweets this evening.

