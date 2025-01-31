Top Dawg Entertainment Sued For Alleged Sexual Harassment & Assault

BY Gabriel Bras Nevares 12.3K Views
11th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - DECEMBER 12: Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith attends the 11th Annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive on December 12, 2024 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Natasha Campos/Getty Images for Top Dawg Entertainment)
Two women are accusing TDE of fostering a culture of misconduct.

Top Dawg Entertainment (TDE) just received a sexual harassment and assault lawsuit from Arns Davis Law and Brandon Banks Law, according to a press release. Moreover, the firms represent two anonymous women – referred to as Jane Doe and Jane Roe in the court documents – who accused several employees and executives of these crimes, which also include breach of contract. One of the women, who allegedly started working at the record label in 2019, claims that its Chief Marketing Officer Brandon Tiffith tried to sleep with her via unwanted advances and sexually battered her. Also, she alleges that the label's current president Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith, Jr. consistently displayed behaviors of sexual harassment.

Furthermore, this Jane Doe alleges that TDE did not honor a contract between her and Moosa to pay her for her professional services. The other accuser, referred to as Jane Roe, alleges that multiple label employees sexually harassed and assaulted her while on their property and under their supervision. She specifically accused one employee, David Harrell, of giving her spiked alcohol when she was underage in order to sexually exploit and take advantage of her. Higher-ups at Top Dawg Entertainment allegedly ignored these incidents when they became aware of them, which is why the legal team bringing forth the lawsuit is alleging a culture of hostility and complacency when it comes to these issues.

Top Dawg Entertainment: Brandon Tiffith & Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith, Jr.
2023 BET Awards - Arrivals
LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Brandon "Big B" Tiffith and Anthony "Moosa" Tiffith attends the BET Awards 2023 at Microsoft Theater on June 25, 2023 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

"These allegations are a glaring example of the systemic abuse and exploitation that persists in the entertainment industry," Arns Davis Law attorney Shounak S. Dharap alleged. "Our clients trusted TDE to act with integrity and professionalism. Instead, their trust was betrayed in profoundly damaging ways. They’re bringing this lawsuit because they refuse to be silenced, and because they intend to hold TDE accountable in court."

The plaintiffs in this case seek a full jury trial and damages for emotional distress, economic harm, and violations of their rights under California law. They also seek punitive damages for TDE, and the case is currently pending in Los Angeles Superior Court. The West Coast label and the applicable additional defendants in this case have yet to publicly respond to this lawsuit and these allegations at press time.

