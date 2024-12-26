SZA Reveals Punch Is No Longer Her Manager After Album Delay Debacle

BYGabriel Bras Nevares1221 Views
Link Copied to Clipboard!
Entertainment: Sza
June 25, 2017; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Sza performs on the 2017 BET Awards at the Microsoft Theater. Mandatory Credit: Frank Micelotta/PictureGroup/PictureGroup/Sipa USA via USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Solána clarified that she still has a lot of love for the TDE executive, but Punch made some more contentious alleged comments.

It seems like the end of an era is upon us, as both SZA and TDE's Terrence "Punch" Henderson seemed to confirm via social media that the latter no longer manages the former. They maintained a working relationship for about 12 years before this parting of ways, which many fans speculated might've been because of the delay of the SOS Deluxe: LANA album. Nevertheless, the St. Louis superstar shared via a series of Instagram comments that she still has a lot of love for Punch and that this isn't a contentious split, whereas he had some more vague and possibly shady comments on the matter according to some fan interpretations.

"Those were tracks punch and I spoke about releasing together prior. Obviously he stepped away abruptly so sorting the drop out was a bit tricky. Pls Give me a second... they'll be loaded." "And to be clear I love punch deeply! NO ONE should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf. Sometimes ppl grow apart and that's okay." "Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best whatever his choices may be."

Read More: Top 40 Hottest Hip-Hop Albums Of 2024

SZA Speaks On Punch

Meanwhile, Punch responded via Twitter to criticisms from SZA fans and people overblowing the situation. "Madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push," he tweeted, and fans also pointed to how he removed the singer from his bio. "Also, nothing real can be threatened. Relax ppl. lol. SMH. Change your bio and everything goes haywire. Sheesh. I’m beginning to suspect some of you guys don’t fancy me very much. Also, what’s your favorites off of Lana so far? My favorite change with each listen. It’s Crybaby and My Turn right now."

Overall, this all seems like a very vague situation with not a lot of follow-up, yet some fans still think that SZA added fuel to the fire. "Now now now… let’s keep it cute. it’s Christmas," she tweeted, which led fans to believe that she may be talking about Punch. However, we will never know for sure until either individual fully addresses the situation, but we wish them the best during this move.

Read More: Top 50 Hottest Hip-Hop Songs Of 2024

[via]

About The Author
Gabriel Bras Nevares
Gabriel Bras Nevares is a staff writer for HotNewHipHop. He joined HNHH while completing his B.A. in Journalism &amp; Mass Communication at The George Washington University in the summer of 2022. Born and raised in San Juan, Puerto Rico, Gabriel treasures the crossover between his native reggaetón and hip-hop news coverage, such as his review for Bad Bunny’s hometown concert in 2024. But more specifically, he digs for the deeper side of hip-hop conversations, whether that’s the “death” of the genre in 2023, the lyrical and parasocial intricacies of the Kendrick Lamar and Drake battle, or the many moving parts of the Young Thug and YSL RICO case. Beyond engaging and breaking news coverage, Gabriel makes the most out of his concert obsessions, reviewing and recapping festivals like Rolling Loud Miami and Camp Flog Gnaw. He’s also developed a strong editorial voice through album reviews, think-pieces, and interviews with some of the genre’s brightest upstarts and most enduring obscured gems like Homeboy Sandman, Bktherula, Bas, and Devin Malik.
...