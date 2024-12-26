SZA Reveals Punch Is No Longer Her Manager After Album Delay Debacle

Solána clarified that she still has a lot of love for the TDE executive, but Punch made some more contentious alleged comments.

It seems like the end of an era is upon us, as both SZA and TDE's Terrence "Punch" Henderson seemed to confirm via social media that the latter no longer manages the former. They maintained a working relationship for about 12 years before this parting of ways, which many fans speculated might've been because of the delay of the SOS Deluxe: LANA album. Nevertheless, the St. Louis superstar shared via a series of Instagram comments that she still has a lot of love for Punch and that this isn't a contentious split, whereas he had some more vague and possibly shady comments on the matter according to some fan interpretations.

"Those were tracks punch and I spoke about releasing together prior. Obviously he stepped away abruptly so sorting the drop out was a bit tricky. Pls Give me a second... they'll be loaded." "And to be clear I love punch deeply! NO ONE should be attacking him or being cruel on my behalf. Sometimes ppl grow apart and that's okay." "Nothing to celebrate. The end of an era. I wish him the best whatever his choices may be."

SZA Speaks On Punch

Meanwhile, Punch responded via Twitter to criticisms from SZA fans and people overblowing the situation. "Madness, as you know, is like gravity. All it takes is a little push," he tweeted, and fans also pointed to how he removed the singer from his bio. "Also, nothing real can be threatened. Relax ppl. lol. SMH. Change your bio and everything goes haywire. Sheesh. I’m beginning to suspect some of you guys don’t fancy me very much. Also, what’s your favorites off of Lana so far? My favorite change with each listen. It’s Crybaby and My Turn right now."